2024 Kia Sonet base variant revealed

2024 Sonet was unveiled earlier today

Prices likely to be revealed early next year

Ahead of its launch, which could take place in early 2024, the Kia Sonet facelift was officially revealed in India today. Pre-bookings of the Nexon and Brezza rival are scheduled to begin on 20 December, and users with a K-Code will get priority delivery.

Now, we have got our hands on the images of the facelifted Sonet’s base variant. The model will be offered in seven variants and 11 colours. Seen in the images here in the entry-level HTE variant, which gets a few features but also misses out on a few others at the same time.

In terms of design, the facelifted Sonet features halogen headlamps and taillights, connected reflector on the tailgate, new front and rear bumpers, 15-inch steel wheels with silver wheel covers, silver skid plates, pole-type antenna, and a high-mounted stop lamp. Inside, the model is equipped with tilt-adjustable steering, front power windows, rear AC vents, and a fixed front armrest with storage. Safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, highline TPMS, VSM, BAS, ESC, and HAC.

Compared to the top-spec X-Line variant, the Sonet facelift HTE variant misses out on four-way electrically adjustable driver seat, 360-degree camera, Level 1 ADAS, rear parcel tray, ventilated front seats, electric sunroof, cruise control, rear disc brakes, and OTA updates.

The base-spec 2024 Kia Sonet is available only with the 1.2-litre NA petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual gearbox and a 1.5-litre diesel engine mated with a six-speed manual transmission. The petrol motor generates 82bhp and 115Nm, while the diesel mill develops 114bhp and 250Nm. We have detailed the variant-wise features of the new Sonet facelift, and you can read all about it on our website.