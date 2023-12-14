CarWale
    AD

    New Maruti cars in 2024: 3 new entries in India

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    2,386 Views
    New Maruti cars in 2024: 3 new entries in India

    In 2023, we saw Maruti Suzuki come up with two big hitters for the Indian market, the Jimny and the Fronx. Now, keeping up the momentum, we expect the automaker to bring three new models in 2024. These upcoming Maruti cars will not only help add to the sales numbers but will also reflect the brand’s modern architecture and its debut in the EV segment. Let us take a look at these speculated models.

    New Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Left Front Three Quarter

    A couple of weeks ago, Suzuki showcased the fourth-generation Swift at the Tokyo Motor Show. And now, the automaker is gearing up to launch this hatchback in the country. Suzuki has completely revamped the new Swift’s exterior, interior, and engine.

    Inside, the cabin of the 2024 Swift will look similar to that of the Baleno. It will sport a large floating nine-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with mobile connectivity, dual-tone black and white interior theme, automatic climate control, wireless charger, 360-degree camera, and ambient lighting.

    As for the powertrain, the new-gen Swift will be powered by a new K12E, three-cylinder, petrol engine with a 48V hybrid system coupled to a CVT unit.

    Maruti Suzuki eVX

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Showcased in the concept avatar for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023, the eVX is the brand’s first born-electric SUV. Although the automaker has not fully revealed the technical specifications, it has disclosed that the eVX SUV will be propelled by a 60kWh battery pack that will provide up to 500km of range on a single, fully-charged battery.

    In terms of design and styling, the eVX seems similar to the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Fronx. Upfront, the electric SUV sports a horizontal hood with a closed front grille, huge Suzuki logo in the centre, and a silver-coloured faux skid plate. Moving on to the profile, the eVX features flared wheel arches, flushed door handles, and a coupe-like sloping roofline. At the rear, it gets a thick LED bar running across the tailgate, curved LED taillamps, chunky bumper, and an ‘eVX’ badge.

    New Maruti Suzuki Dzire

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Currently, the Dzire is the only sub-four-metre sedan sold by Maruti Suzuki through its Arena outlets. With the incoming of the new-gen Swift, the automaker will also bring in the updated avatar of its sedan sibling, the new Dzire. Except for the stretched silhouette and large boot space, the Dzire is expected to retain all the features and powertrain options from the new Swift.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2024 Kia Sonet base variant revealed

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Baleno
    Rs. 6.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    Maruti Wagon R
    Rs. 5.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Maruti Alto K10
    Rs. 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Rs. 8.89 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    6th DEC
    Porsche Panamera
    Porsche Panamera
    Rs. 1.68 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th NOV
    Lotus Eletre
    Lotus Eletre
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Rs. 96.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X4 M40i
    BMW X4 M40i
    Rs. 96.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Dec 2023Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta Facelift
    Hyundai Creta Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Jan 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Stargazer
    Hyundai Stargazer

    Rs. 9.60 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai New Santa Fe
    Hyundai New Santa Fe

    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Qashqai
    Nissan Qashqai

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.57 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.27 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Maruti cars in 2024: 3 new entries in India