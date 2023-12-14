New Maruti cars in 2024: 3 new entries in India

In 2023, we saw Maruti Suzuki come up with two big hitters for the Indian market, the Jimny and the Fronx. Now, keeping up the momentum, we expect the automaker to bring three new models in 2024. These upcoming Maruti cars will not only help add to the sales numbers but will also reflect the brand’s modern architecture and its debut in the EV segment. Let us take a look at these speculated models.

A couple of weeks ago, Suzuki showcased the fourth-generation Swift at the Tokyo Motor Show. And now, the automaker is gearing up to launch this hatchback in the country. Suzuki has completely revamped the new Swift’s exterior, interior, and engine.

Inside, the cabin of the 2024 Swift will look similar to that of the Baleno. It will sport a large floating nine-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with mobile connectivity, dual-tone black and white interior theme, automatic climate control, wireless charger, 360-degree camera, and ambient lighting.

As for the powertrain, the new-gen Swift will be powered by a new K12E, three-cylinder, petrol engine with a 48V hybrid system coupled to a CVT unit.

Showcased in the concept avatar for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023, the eVX is the brand’s first born-electric SUV. Although the automaker has not fully revealed the technical specifications, it has disclosed that the eVX SUV will be propelled by a 60kWh battery pack that will provide up to 500km of range on a single, fully-charged battery.

In terms of design and styling, the eVX seems similar to the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Fronx. Upfront, the electric SUV sports a horizontal hood with a closed front grille, huge Suzuki logo in the centre, and a silver-coloured faux skid plate. Moving on to the profile, the eVX features flared wheel arches, flushed door handles, and a coupe-like sloping roofline. At the rear, it gets a thick LED bar running across the tailgate, curved LED taillamps, chunky bumper, and an ‘eVX’ badge.

Currently, the Dzire is the only sub-four-metre sedan sold by Maruti Suzuki through its Arena outlets. With the incoming of the new-gen Swift, the automaker will also bring in the updated avatar of its sedan sibling, the new Dzire. Except for the stretched silhouette and large boot space, the Dzire is expected to retain all the features and powertrain options from the new Swift.