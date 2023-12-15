CarWale
    Here's how you can take home Kia Sonet facelift early

    Haji Chakralwale

    Here's how you can take home Kia Sonet facelift early
    • Bookings to open on 20 December, 2023
    • To be launched in early 2024

    Kia India unveiled the much-awaited Sonet facelift in the country on 14 December, 2023. The updated compact SUV gets revised exterior styling with more features and tech. The automaker has not revealed the launch timeline of the Sonet but it is expected to debut in early 2024.

    The bookings of the new Sonet will be opened soon on 20 December. However, in this article, we will reveal a way to get the delivery of the SUV on priority. Similar to the Seltos, the Sonet buyers can also avail of the benefits of K-Code.

    Under this scheme, the customers can ensure faster delivery of the Sonet by skipping the queue. All one has to do is reach out to the existing Kia car owners and generate K-Code via the MyKia App till 20 December, 2023. Using this K-Code, the user can book the new Sonet via the official Kia website starting from midnight of 20 December.

    Kia Sonet Facelift Left Front Three Quarter

    The new Kia Sonet will be offered in seven variants, namely, HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X-Line. Customers can choose from 11 different exterior shades including Glacier White Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, Intense Red, Imperial Blue, Clear White, Pewter Olive, Intense Red with black roof, Glacier White Pearl with black roof, and Matte Graphite.

    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

