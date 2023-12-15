Volkswagen India inaugurates two new showrooms in Uttar Pradesh

Brand currently has three models on sale

Volkswagen India has inaugurated two new customer touchpoints in Uttar Pradesh. These new showrooms are located in Bareilly and Lucknow. With this, the automaker now has a total of nine showrooms and eight service centres across Uttar Pradesh.

Both showrooms offer facilities like express service and door-to-door service. The outlet situated in Bareilly is equipped with seven service bays for the maintenance and repair of the vehicles. Meanwhile, the automaker currently has three models on sale including, Virtus, Taigun, and Tiguan.

Listed below are the addresses of the new showrooms in Bareilly and Lucknow:

Volkswagen Bareilly Showroom Commercial Motors building, Rampur Road, Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh Volkswagen Bareilly Workshop Plot no - 408-409, Gram Mathurapur, Parsakhera, Rampur Road, Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh Volkswagen Lucknow Alambagh Khasra Number 410, 412, Bargawan, Purani Chungi, Kanpur Road, Lucknow

Speaking on the occasion, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, 'We are delighted to announce the inauguration of two dealerships in Uttar Pradesh. This expansion reaffirms our dedication towards enhancing accessibility for customers in every region of the country. We’ve seen growing demand for German-engineered, Safe and Premium mobility solutions in Uttar Pradesh, a state that continues to bolster its position as a growing commercial centre for India. The new facilities will bring Volkswagen cars and a suite of world-class service offerings closer to discerning customers in the heartland of India.”