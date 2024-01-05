Kia Sonet facelift mileage revealed; to be launched in India soon

Sonet facelift prices likely to be revealed in the coming weeks

Will be available across three powertrains

Kia India has revealed the mileage of the 2024 Sonet ahead of its launch which is expected to take place soon. The facelifted version of the sub-four-metre SUV was unveiled last month, and bookings are currently underway for Rs. 25,000.

The new Kia Sonet facelift will be offered across three powertrains. The 1.2-litre, NA petrol engine will be paired only with a five-speed manual transmission while the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor will arrive with six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT units at launch. Also up for offer will be a 1.5-litre diesel mill with gearbox options such as a six-speed manual, iMT, and torque converter automatic units. The following are the version-wise mileages.

Sonet facelift version Mileage 1.2-litre petrol 5MT 18.83kmpl 1.0-litre petrol 6MT 18.70kmpl 1.0-litre petrol 7DCT 19.20kmpl 1.5-litre diesel 6iMT 22.30kmpl 1.5-litre diesel 6MT TBA 1.5-litre diesel 6AT 18.60kmpl

Changes to the upcoming Sonet facelift over its predecessor will include new LED headlamps and taillights, new LED DRLs, fresh 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, LED light bar on the tailgate, and tweaked front and rear bumpers. Inside, the model will receive Level 1 ADAS, 360-degree camera, powered driver seat, ventilated front seats, and rear door sunshade curtains. We have detailed the variant-wise features of the Brezza and Nexon rival, details of which are now live on our website.