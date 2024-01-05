CarWale
    AD

    Tata Punch EV colours and variants details revealed ahead of launch

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    6,846 వ్యూస్
    Tata Punch EV colours and variants details revealed ahead of launch
    • Punch EV prices in India likely to be announced soon
    • Will get an optional sunroof in select variants

    Tata Motors has commenced bookings of the new Punch EV in the country today for Rs. 21,000. Ahead of its price reveal that could take place in the coming weeks, the company has revealed the variants and colour options of the electric B-SUV.

    Tata Punch EV Right Front Three Quarter

    In terms of colours, the Tata Punch EV will be available in five options, namely Empowered Oxide dual-tone, Seadwood dual-tone, Fearless Red dual-tone, Daytona Grey dual-tone, and Pristine White dual-tone. Customers will be able to choose from five variants, including Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+.

    Tata Punch EV Right Front Three Quarter

    The top three variants of the 2024 Punch EV will get an electric sunroof as an optional feature. Also up for offer will be two versions – Punch.ev and Punch.ev Long Range. A 3.3kW wall box charger will come as standard, while the long-range version will also be available with a 7.2kW fast home charger. We have shared some more details of the Punch EV, and you can read more about it on our website.

    టాటా పంచ్ ఈవీ ఫోటో
    టాటా పంచ్ ఈవీ
    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 లక్షలు
    అంచనా ధర
    షేర్ వయా
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     తరువాత 
    Tata Punch EV bookings open!

    సంబంధిత వార్తలు

    ప్రముఖ వార్తలు

    ఇటీవలి వార్తలు

    టాటా పంచ్ ఈవీ గ్యాలరీ

    • images
    • videos
    • టాటా పంచ్ ఈవీ కుడి వైపు నుంచి ముందుభాగం
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    CarWale టీమ్ ద్వారా02 Aug 2017
    33572 వ్యూస్
    16 లైక్స్
    Tata Nexon EV Max #Dark Edition Launched at Rs 19.04 lakh*! | All you need to know | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon EV Max #Dark Edition Launched at Rs 19.04 lakh*! | All you need to know | CarWale
    CarWale టీమ్ ద్వారా17 Apr 2023
    4031 వ్యూస్
    46 లైక్స్

    ఫీచర్ కార్లు

    • కాంపాక్ట్ SUV
    • ఇప్పుడే లాంచ్ చేసినవి
    • రాబోయేవి
    మారుతి సుజుకి ఫ్రాంక్స్‌
    మారుతి ఫ్రాంక్స్‌
    Rs. 7.47 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    టాటా పంచ్
    టాటా పంచ్
    Rs. 6.00 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    టాటా నెక్సాన్
    టాటా నెక్సాన్
    Rs. 8.10 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    మారుతి సుజుకి బ్రెజా
    మారుతి బ్రెజా
    Rs. 8.29 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    హ్యుందాయ్ ఎక్స్‌టర్
    హ్యుందాయ్ ఎక్స్‌టర్
    Rs. 6.00 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    మహీంద్రా xuv300
    మహీంద్రా xuv300
    Rs. 7.99 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    హ్యుందాయ్ వెన్యూ
    హ్యుందాయ్ వెన్యూ
    Rs. 7.89 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    కియా సోనెట్
    కియా సోనెట్
    Rs. 7.79 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    అన్ని కాంపాక్ట్ suv కార్లను చూడండి
    లంబోర్ఘిని రేవుఏల్తో
    లంబోర్ఘిని రేవుఏల్తో
    Rs. 8.89 కోట్లునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    పోర్షే పనామెరా
    పోర్షే పనామెరా
    Rs. 1.68 కోట్లునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    లోటస్ ఎలెటర్
    లోటస్ ఎలెటర్
    Rs. 2.55 కోట్లునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    మెర్సిడెస్-బెంజ్ ఏఎంజి సి 43
    మెర్సిడెస్-బెంజ్ ఏఎంజి సి 43
    Rs. 98.00 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    మెర్సిడెస్-బెంజ్ gle
    మెర్సిడెస్-బెంజ్ gle
    Rs. 96.40 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    బిఎండబ్ల్యూ x4 ఎం40ఐ
    బిఎండబ్ల్యూ x4 ఎం40ఐ
    Rs. 96.20 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    టాటా హారియర్
    టాటా హారియర్
    Rs. 15.49 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    టాటా సఫారీ
    టాటా సఫారీ
    Rs. 16.19 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    కొత్తగా లాంచ్ చేయబడిన అన్ని కార్లను చూడండి
    మెర్సిడెస్-బెంజ్ gls ఫేస్‌లిఫ్ట్
    త్వరలో లాంచ్ చేయబడుతుంది
    మెర్సిడెస్-బెంజ్ gls ఫేస్‌లిఫ్ట్

    Rs. 1.30 - 1.40 కోట్లుఅంచనా ధర

    8th జనవరి 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    హ్యుందాయ్ క్రెటా ఫేస్‌లిఫ్ట్
    త్వరలో లాంచ్ చేయబడుతుంది
    హ్యుందాయ్ క్రెటా ఫేస్‌లిఫ్ట్

    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    16th జనవరి 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    కియా సోనెట్ ఫేస్‌లిఫ్ట్
    త్వరలో లాంచ్ చేయబడుతుంది
    కియా సోనెట్ ఫేస్‌లిఫ్ట్

    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) జనవరి 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    టాటా పంచ్ ఈవీ
    టాటా పంచ్ ఈవీ

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    5th జనవరి 2024ఆవిష్కరించు తేదీ

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    మహీంద్రా ఎక్స్‌యువి300 ఫేస్ లిఫ్ట్
    మహీంద్రా ఎక్స్‌యువి300 ఫేస్ లిఫ్ట్

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) జనవరి 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    కియా ka4 (కార్నివాల్)
    కియా ka4 (కార్నివాల్)

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) ఫిబ్రవరి 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    టయోటా అర్బన్ క్రూయిజర్ టైసర్
    టయోటా అర్బన్ క్రూయిజర్ టైసర్

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) మార్చి 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    సిట్రోన్ సి3ఎక్స్ క్రాస్ఓవర్
    సిట్రోన్ సి3ఎక్స్ క్రాస్ఓవర్

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) మార్చి 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    రాబోయే అన్ని కార్లను చూడండి
    AD
    • టాటా-కార్లు
    • ఇతర బ్రాండ్లు
    టాటా పంచ్
    టాటా పంచ్
    Rs. 6.00 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    టాటా నెక్సాన్
    టాటా నెక్సాన్
    Rs. 8.10 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    టాటా హారియర్
    టాటా హారియర్
    Rs. 15.49 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    అన్ని టాటా-కార్లు

    పాపులర్ వీడియోలు

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    CarWale టీమ్ ద్వారా02 Aug 2017
    33572 వ్యూస్
    16 లైక్స్
    Tata Nexon EV Max #Dark Edition Launched at Rs 19.04 lakh*! | All you need to know | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon EV Max #Dark Edition Launched at Rs 19.04 lakh*! | All you need to know | CarWale
    CarWale టీమ్ ద్వారా17 Apr 2023
    4031 వ్యూస్
    46 లైక్స్
    Mail Image
    మా న్యూస్ లెటర్ కోసం సైన్ అప్ చేయండి
    ఆటోమొబైల్ వరల్డ్ నుండి అన్ని తాజా అప్‌డేట్స్ పొందండి