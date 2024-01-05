Tata Punch EV colours and variants details revealed ahead of launch

Punch EV prices in India likely to be announced soon

Will get an optional sunroof in select variants

Tata Motors has commenced bookings of the new Punch EV in the country today for Rs. 21,000. Ahead of its price reveal that could take place in the coming weeks, the company has revealed the variants and colour options of the electric B-SUV.

In terms of colours, the Tata Punch EV will be available in five options, namely Empowered Oxide dual-tone, Seadwood dual-tone, Fearless Red dual-tone, Daytona Grey dual-tone, and Pristine White dual-tone. Customers will be able to choose from five variants, including Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+.

The top three variants of the 2024 Punch EV will get an electric sunroof as an optional feature. Also up for offer will be two versions – Punch.ev and Punch.ev Long Range. A 3.3kW wall box charger will come as standard, while the long-range version will also be available with a 7.2kW fast home charger. We have shared some more details of the Punch EV, and you can read more about it on our website.