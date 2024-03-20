EXCLUSIVE! Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport variant leaked

New variant likely to be launched tomorrow

Will be offered with two engine options

Ahead of its launch, which will take place tomorrow, 21 March, the details of the Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport variant have been leaked. The model will be available across two engine and two transmission options.

On the outside, the new Taigun GT Plus Sport will get darkened LED headlamps, Carbon Steel Grey roof, red GT branding on the grille, fender, and rear profile, dark chrome door handles, and red brake callipers on the front axle. Also up for offer will be a blacked-out finish for various elements such as the grille, diffuser, trapezoidal wing, new 17-inch alloy wheels, and fender badges.

Inside, the model will come equipped with black leatherette upholstery with red stitching, aluminium pedals, black headliner, glossy black dashboard, Sport steering wheel with red stitching, and an embroidered GT logo on the front seat backrest. Further, it receives blacked-out roof lamp housing, sun visors, and grab handles.

Under the hood, the Taigun in the GT Plus Sport form will be available with the same 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engines paired with six-speed manual, six-speed torque converter automatic, and seven-speed DSG units. The 1.0-litre trim will generate 114bhp and 178Nm, while the 1.5-litre trim will develop 148bhp and 250Nm.