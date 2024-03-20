CarWale
    Upcoming Citroen C3X: What to expect

    Ninad Ambre

    Upcoming Citroen C3X: What to expect
    • New SUV-coupe body style
    • Also considered as a high-riding sedan

    The Citroen C3X is an upcoming vehicle for the Indian market. It boasts a unique body style, but will it be able to create a new category upon its launch this year? Let's find out all we can expect by analysing its available details.

    Unique exterior styling

    The C3X is based on the same CMP platform that underpins the other C3 siblings. However, the C3X has the proportions of a mid-size sedan. Moreover, it has traits of the C3 Aircross with a high ground clearance and large wheels. Its roof slopes down towards the C-pillar giving it a coupe-like styling, similar to the C4X. It will be interesting to see if this design appeals to Indian buyers. Otherwise, the French styling with split headlamps and most elements we've seen on the C3 siblings will continue to be offered.

    Citroen C4X image shown for reference

    Packed with features

    Unlike the C3 Aircross which missed out on some features, the C3X will be replete with all the equipment. The spy shots have already revealed an almost identical dashboard with a design and layout similar to the SUV. It features a rectangular touchscreen infotainment system in the centre and vertical air-con vents on either side. It would be great to see Citroen enhance the quality inside. On the features front, we expect it to be equipped with ventilated front seats, push-button start, keyless entry, electric folding mirrors, sunroof, cruise control, automatic climate control, wireless charging, and LED headlamps.

    Only one engine option

    Under the bonnet of the C3X, it will be the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine as the other models in Citroen's range. This engine produces 108bhp and 189Nm of torque. It will be offered with manual and automatic transmissions.

    Launch timeline and competition

    The Citroen C3X will break cover in the second half of 2024 and be launched by August. With its unique body style, it will go up against the upcoming Tata Curvv. If priced competitively, it could also garner the interest of the Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Skoda Slavia, and the Volkswagen Virtus buyers.

