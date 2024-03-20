Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 dates revealed!

Auto Expo and Bharat Mobility Expo merged into a single event

2025 iteration to be held in January

After a successful event earlier this year, the Bharat Mobility Expo is set to return in 2025 as the organisers have announced the dates for the next edition. Christened as the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, it will be held simultaneously at multiple venues, including Bharat Mandapam also known as Yashobhoomi (India International Convention and Expo Center), Dwarka, and India Expo Centre and Mart, Greater Noida from 17-22 January.

According to the organisers, the expo will showcase a range of vehicles across commercial, passenger, and Electric Vehicle (EV) segments. Further, there will be a range of industry associations such as SIAM and ACMA. It is to be noted that the Auto Expo 2025 will be merged with this event and going ahead, both events will merge to be recognised as the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, as mentioned above.

Earlier this year, the Bharat Mobility Expo witnessed the showcase and debut of multiple new products such as the Nexon and Nexon EV Dark Editions, Harrier and Safari Red Dark Editions, Tata Curvv, Skoda Enyaq, Mercedes EQG, Maruti Brezza CBG and Wagon R Flex Fuel, and more.