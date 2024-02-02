Hyundai Nexo showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo

Fuel cell vehicle

Manufactured in South Korea

Hyundai has once again displayed its Nexo hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle in India, this time at the Bharat Mobility Show 2024. This is Nexo’s third outing in India but it is unlikely to be launched here due to a lack of demand and infrastructure.

The Nexo’s powerhouse is a 95kWh battery pack that uses hydrogen to produce electricity, which in turn runs an electric motor producing 161bhp/395Nm. It has a 0-100kmph time of 9.2 seconds and a top speed of 179kmph.

In terms of design, the Nexo is a typical Hyundai with large LED light bars, flared wheel arches, low-set headlamps, and triangular taillamps that sit on the edges of the body. It measures 4.67 metres with a wheelbase of 2.7 metres.

The car that is on display is a fully loaded model with features like a 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS, leatherette upholstery, dual digital displays, and connected car technology. As we said earlier, this car is unlikely to come to India any time soon but it does showcase the kind of direction that Hyundai wants to take in the future with alternate fuel vehicles.