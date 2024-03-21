CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Escudo and Torqnado names trademarked in India

    • New names could be used for its upcoming cars
    • Next-gen Swift and Dzire due for a launch in the coming months

    Suzuki Motor Corporation, the parent company of Maruti Suzuki, has registered two new trademarks that could be used as names for its upcoming models. The two names are Escudo and Torqnado.

    While the Escudo nameplate is used by Suzuki in Japan for the Vitara SUV, the name Torqnado is all-new. At the moment, there is no official confirmation about which models will get these names in India. However, the Torqnado name could be used for the all-electric eVX, which will be the automaker’s first EV when introduced later this year.

    In other news, Maruti Suzuki is currently testing the new-gen versions of the Swift and the Dzire, both of which are scheduled to debut in the country in the coming months. Notably, the new Dzire was spotted with a segment-first electric sunroof just earlier this week. 

