CarWale
    AD

    Maruti Suzuki Escudo and Torqnado names trademarked in India

    Read inहिंदी|தமிழ்
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,464 వ్యూస్
    Maruti Suzuki Escudo and Torqnado names trademarked in India
    • New names could be used for its upcoming cars
    • Next-gen Swift and Dzire due for a launch in the coming months

    Suzuki Motor Corporation, the parent company of Maruti Suzuki, has registered two new trademarks that could be used as names for its upcoming models. The two names are Escudo and Torqnado.

    Maruti Suzuki Front View

    While the Escudo nameplate is used by Suzuki in Japan for the Vitara SUV, the name Torqnado is all-new. At the moment, there is no official confirmation about which models will get these names in India. However, the Torqnado name could be used for the all-electric eVX, which will be the automaker’s first EV when introduced later this year.

    Maruti Suzuki Front View

    In other news, Maruti Suzuki is currently testing the new-gen versions of the Swift and the Dzire, both of which are scheduled to debut in the country in the coming months. Notably, the new Dzire was spotted with a segment-first electric sunroof just earlier this week. 

    షేర్ వయా
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     మునుపటి 
    Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport variant unveiled!
     తరువాత 
    Women Empowerment Begins At Home: Priti Pandey

    సంబంధిత వార్తలు

    ప్రముఖ వార్తలు

    ఇటీవలి వార్తలు

    గ్యాలరీ

    • videos
    Maruti Electric SUV Launch in 2025 - All You Need to Know about Suzuki eVX | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Electric SUV Launch in 2025 - All You Need to Know about Suzuki eVX | CarWale
    CarWale టీమ్ ద్వారా27 Oct 2023
    55 వ్యూస్
    9 లైక్స్
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    CarWale టీమ్ ద్వారా05 Sep 2019
    6972 వ్యూస్
    34 లైక్స్

    ఫీచర్ కార్లు

    • పాపులర్
    • ఇప్పుడే లాంచ్ చేసినవి
    • రాబోయేవి
    మారుతి సుజుకి ఫ్రాంక్స్‌
    మారుతి ఫ్రాంక్స్‌
    Rs. 7.51 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    మహీంద్రా స్కార్పియో N
    మహీంద్రా స్కార్పియో N
    Rs. 13.60 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    మహీంద్రా స్కార్పియో
    మహీంద్రా స్కార్పియో
    Rs. 13.59 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    టాటా నెక్సాన్
    టాటా నెక్సాన్
    Rs. 8.15 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    హ్యుందాయ్ క్రెటా
    హ్యుందాయ్ క్రెటా
    Rs. 11.00 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    మారుతి సుజుకి గ్రాండ్ విటారా
    మారుతి గ్రాండ్ విటారా
    Rs. 10.76 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    హ్యుందాయ్ ఎక్స్‌టర్
    హ్యుందాయ్ ఎక్స్‌టర్
    Rs. 6.13 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    టాటా పంచ్
    టాటా పంచ్
    Rs. 6.13 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    అన్ని పాపులర్ కార్లను చూడండి
    లెక్సస్ lm
    లెక్సస్ lm
    Rs. 2.00 కోట్లునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    ఇప్పుడే లాంచ్ చేసినవి
    15th మార
    హ్యుందాయ్ క్రెటా N లైన్
    హ్యుందాయ్ క్రెటా N లైన్
    Rs. 16.82 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    ఇప్పుడే లాంచ్ చేసినవి
    11th మార
    బివైడి సీల్
    బివైడి సీల్
    Rs. 41.00 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    ఇప్పుడే లాంచ్ చేసినవి
    5th మార
    మెర్సిడెస్-బెంజ్ ఎఎంజి gle కూపే
    మెర్సిడెస్-బెంజ్ ఎఎంజి gle కూపే
    Rs. 1.85 కోట్లునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    మెర్సిడెస్-బెంజ్ జిఎల్ఏ
    మెర్సిడెస్-బెంజ్ జిఎల్ఏ
    Rs. 50.50 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    పోర్షే మకాన్ టర్బో ఈవీ
    పోర్షే మకాన్ టర్బో ఈవీ
    Rs. 1.65 కోట్లునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    రోల్స్ రాయిస్ స్పెక్టర్
    రోల్స్ రాయిస్ స్పెక్టర్
    Rs. 7.50 కోట్లునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    టాటా పంచ్ ఈవీ
    టాటా పంచ్ ఈవీ
    Rs. 10.99 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    కొత్తగా లాంచ్ చేయబడిన అన్ని కార్లను చూడండి
    మహీంద్రా XUV300 ఫేస్ లిఫ్ట్
    మహీంద్రా XUV300 ఫేస్ లిఫ్ట్

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) మార్చి 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    టయోటా అర్బన్ క్రూయిజర్ టైసర్
    టయోటా అర్బన్ క్రూయిజర్ టైసర్

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    3rd ఏప్రిల్ 2024ఆవిష్కరించు తేదీ

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    మారుతి సుజుకి న్యూ-జెన్ స్విఫ్ట్
    మారుతి న్యూ-జెన్ స్విఫ్ట్

    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) ఏప్రిల్ 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    ఎంజి గ్లోస్టర్ ఫేస్ లిఫ్ట్
    ఎంజి గ్లోస్టర్ ఫేస్ లిఫ్ట్

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) ఏప్రిల్ 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    నిస్సాన్ కాష్‍కాయ్
    నిస్సాన్ కాష్‍కాయ్

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) మే 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    ఫోక్స్‌వ్యాగన్ id.4
    ఫోక్స్‌వ్యాగన్ id.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) మే 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    మహీంద్రా ఫైవ్-డోర్ థార్
    మహీంద్రా ఫైవ్-డోర్ థార్

    Rs. 15.00 - 16.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) జూన్ 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    స్కోడా సూపర్బ్
    స్కోడా సూపర్బ్

    Rs. 28.00 - 35.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) జూన్ 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    రాబోయే అన్ని కార్లను చూడండి

    పాపులర్ వీడియోలు

    Maruti Electric SUV Launch in 2025 - All You Need to Know about Suzuki eVX | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Electric SUV Launch in 2025 - All You Need to Know about Suzuki eVX | CarWale
    CarWale టీమ్ ద్వారా27 Oct 2023
    55 వ్యూస్
    9 లైక్స్
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    CarWale టీమ్ ద్వారా05 Sep 2019
    6972 వ్యూస్
    34 లైక్స్
    Mail Image
    మా న్యూస్ లెటర్ కోసం సైన్ అప్ చేయండి
    ఆటోమొబైల్ వరల్డ్ నుండి అన్ని తాజా అప్‌డేట్స్ పొందండి