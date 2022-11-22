CarWale

    Tata Tiago NRG CNG officially launched in India; available in two variants

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Tiago NRG CNG officially launched in India; available in two variants

    - Prices of the Tata Tiago NRG iCNG version start at Rs 7.40 lakh

    - The model is available in two variants across four colours

    Tata Motors has officially launched the CNG-powered Tiago NRG in the country today, with prices starting at Rs 7.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The CNG version is offered in two variants including XT and XZ, across four colour options.

    The Tata Tiago NRG iCNG boasts of a ground clearance of 177mm over its standard counterpart and also received a revised suspension setup. The new version can be ordered in four colours such as Foresta Green, Fire Red, Polar White, and Cloudy Grey.

    Powering the Tata Tiago NRG CNG is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, Revotron petrol motor generating 72bhp and 95Nm of torque. This engine is paired exclusively with a five-speed manual transmission.

    Commenting on NRG iCNG’s distinctive design and capabilities, Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said, “Since its inception, the Tiago NRG nameplate has received an overwhelming response from our customers. They have been appreciative of its SUV-inspired design language, muscular stance, and high ground clearance, cementing its position as the Urban Toughroader. In line with Tata Motors’ ‘New Forever’ brand philosophy of continuously refreshing our portfolio, we are delighted to launch the iCNG avatar of the Tiago NRG. This newest addition to our range will offer our customers the best of both worlds, a car that is the perfect companion for the Indian terrains and is packed with intelligent technology features for utmost comfort and convenience. We are confident that the NRG iCNG will uplift the existing flair of the Tiago NRG and will make it an even more compelling package. It will be India’s first urban toughroader CNG that is built for those who want to live life differently. Furthermore, the iCNG technology by Tata Motors has proven its efficiency and ease of use in our Tiago and Tigor lineup and with the Tiago NRG iCNG, we are furthering its superiority to our large customer base.”

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the Tata Tiago NRG CNG (all prices, ex-showroom):

    Tiago NRG iCNG XT: Rs 7.40 lakh

    Tiago NRG iCNG XT: Rs 7.80 lakh

    Tata Tiago NRG Image
    Tata Tiago NRG
    ₹ 6.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
