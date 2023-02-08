CarWale

    Top 3 bestselling Kia cars in India in January 2023

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    342 Views
    Top 3 bestselling Kia cars in India in January 2023

    - The Seltos continues to lead the company’s sales

    - Mahindra outsold Kia last month by 4,406 units 

    Kia India continues to be the fifth bestselling automaker in the country in January 2023. The company witnessed a growth of strong growth of 48 per cent with 28,634 unit sales in January 2023 as compared to 19,319 units sold in the previous year. 

    Read below to learn about the top three bestselling Kia models in India in January 2023. 

    Kia Seltos

    Right Side View

    The Seltos continues to be the bestselling model for Kia India, despite a drop of nine per cent. The SUV registered 10,470 unit sales last month as against 11,483 unit sales in January 2022. The South Korean automaker showcased the Seltos facelift at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show.

    Kia Sonet

    Right Side View

    The Sonet retained the second rank last month. Kia India sold 9,261 units of the Sonet in January 2023 as against 6,904 unit sales in January 2022, thereby registering a growth of 34 per cent. The company recently launched the Sonet X-Line variant in the country, thereby offering more options to customers. 

    Kia Carens

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Carens MPV is next on this list with 7,900 unit sales in January 2023. The vehicle was introduced in February 2022 and competes against the likes of the XL6 and the Ertiga in India. Interestingly, the Carens MPV has also won the 2023 Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) award and you can read more about it here.

    Data Source - AP

