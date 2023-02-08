Hyundai Ioniq 5 gets expensive by Rs 1 lakh

- Ioniq 5 gathers 650 bookings

- Deliveries to begin in April 2023

Last month, Hyundai India launched its second electric vehicle, the Ioniq 5 at the Auto Expo 2023 with a price tag of Rs 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The introductory prices have now ended and the automaker has increased the prices by Rs 1 lakh. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has gathered over 650 bookings and the deliveries are slated to begin from April 2023.

The Ioniq 5 takes the CKD route to India and sources its power from a 72.6kWh battery pack. The rear axle-mounted electric motors generate 215bhp and 350Nm of torque with an electronically-limited top speed of 185kmph. We have driven the Ioniq 5 and our detailed review will go live on 11 February at 11 am.

The electric crossover has a unique exterior styling with U-shaped DRLS, pixel-type design for tail lamps, and 20-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels. Further, the versatile E-GMP platform liberates a flat floor with a reclining centre console and multiple storage options. The Ioniq 5 gets a dual-screen setup with touchscreen infotainment screen and digital instrument clusters, both measuring 12.3-inches in size.

The Ioniq 5 locks horns with the Volvo XC40 Recharge, Kia EV6, and BYD Atto 3 in the electric SUV segment in India.