Hyundai Ioniq 5 deliveries to begin from April

- Deliveries commence from the first week of April

- Already gathered over 650 bookings

Unveiled back in December 2022, the Korean carmaker, Hyundai, launched the Ioniq 5 at Rs 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom) at the Auto Expo 2023. The introductory price was only restricted to the first 500 customers. Recently, the manufacturer said that the deliveries of the electric crossover will commence in the first week of April. To date, the manufacturer has already gathered over 650 bookings for the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Powering the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a 72.6kWh battery pack mated to a permanent synchronous motor producing 216bhp and 350Nm of torque. It gets an ARAI-certified range of 631km and can be charged from 10-80 per cent in just 18 minutes using a 350kW DC charger.

The feature highlights of the crossover are the parametric pixel LED headlamps and taillamps, Active Air Flaps (AAF), level 2 ADAS, Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology, Bose sound system, powered and ventilated front seats, and BlueLink connected car technology.

We have driven the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the review will go live on 11 February. So stay tuned for a detailed review.