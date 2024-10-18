New Kia Carnival mileage revealed

Priced from Rs. 63.9 lakh onwards

Available in a single variant and two colours

Kia India launched the new Carnival in the country earlier this month, with prices starting at Rs. 63.9 lakh (ex-showroom). In its updated avatar, the premium MPV gets a new design, plethora of new features, and a revised state of tune for the engine.

Powering the 2024 Kia Carnival is a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder, diesel engine that generates an output of 190bhp and 441Nm of torque. An eight-speed automatic gearbox is the sole transmission on offer. We have now learned that the Carnival will return a claimed mileage of 14.85kmpl. The model is offered only in the seven-seat layout.

Feature highlights of the new Carnival include all-LED lighting, fresh 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, electrically sliding rear doors, dual electric sunroofs, Level 2 ADAS suite, dual 12.3-inch screens, OTA updates, 12-way power-adjustable driver seat, first- and second-row seats with ventilation function, and sunshade curtains for the second and third rows. The MPV is offered in a single, fully loaded variant called Luxury Plus, across two colour options – Fusion Black and Glacier White Pearl. We have driven the new Carnival and our review will be live at 11am on 22 October.