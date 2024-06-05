Mahindra XUV.e9 testing in Mumbai shows off new features

Sports a big boot space

Equipped with three screens on the dashboard

The upcoming electric vehicles from Mahindra are on test and have been spotted in different regions of India. Of these, the Mahindra XUV.e9 was recently snapped testing in peak Mumbai traffic.

The XUV.e9 is a coupe version of the electric XUV700 (XUV.e8). And despite it having a sloping roof, there's good enough boot space as the testing mules accommodated two 20-inch tyres easily as a backup for their tests. The car also gets dynamic turn indicators integrated into the taillamps itself. As confirmed earlier, the charging port is hidden in the taillamp cluster. Then, the EV rides on massive alloy wheels, gets front pop-out door handles, and boasts DRLs similar to that of the XUV.e8.

Inside, the EV's biggest highlight is the three huge screens – one each for the instrument cluster, infotainment system, and the co-passenger. Another highlight is a two-spoke steering wheel that might have an illuminated Mahindra logo. Then, the centre console gets knobs and buttons hinting at driving modes, traction control, e-brake, and more. Moreover, the car gets body-hugging seats that hint at plenty of lumbar and thigh support. Even in the second row, there's good space along with air-con blowers.

Powertrain options for the XUV.e9

While Mahindra remains tight-lipped about the XUV.e9's official specs, the battery is said to be in the range of 60-80kWh for the upcoming electric cars. Knowing this is a premium EV, we think this one will pack the biggest 80kWh battery paired with a powerful electric motor. An official potential range of 450-500km on a single charge should be doable as the test mule also showed a 369km range when on the run.