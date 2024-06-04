MY24 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched; prices start at Rs. 61.85 lakh

The 2024 C-Class gets a new petrol engine

Introduced alongside the MY24 GLC

Mercedes-Benz has launched the 2024 C-Class in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 61.85 lakh (ex-showroom). Apart from a feature revision to the current set of variants, it also gets a new petrol powertrain. The updated C-Class debuts alongside the 2024 GLC, details of which are live on our website.

Starting with the feature revision, all variants of the MY24 C-Class now get heated and cooled front seats, 360-degree camera, adaptive high beam assist, digital key handover, and USB Package Plus. The latter is a combination of six USB Type-C ports with 100W fast charging capability. Two units are located on the centre console, front centre armrest, and rear centre armrest each. Also up for offer is a new paint called Sodalite Blue, which replaces the outgoing Cavansite Blue option.

Coming to the new Mercedes-Benz C300, this variant replaces the C300d and is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, petrol engine producing 258bhp and 400Nm. Paired with the nine-speed automatic transmission, it is claimed to sprint from 0-100kmph in six seconds. Compared to the rest of the C-Class range, it boasts augmented reality for navigation, Keyless-Go package, blind-spot assist, and a new Manufaktur Patagonia Red exterior colour. The exterior and interior also get the Night package, Comfort package, digital lights, and a Burmester-sourced music system.

The following are the variant-wise prices (ex-showroom) of the updated C-Class range:

2024 C-Class C200: Rs. 61.85 lakh

2024 C-Class C220d: Rs. 62.85 lakh

2024 C-Class C300 AMG Line: Rs. 69 lakh