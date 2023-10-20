CarWale
    Mahindra BE.05 electric SUV continues testing in India

    Read inతెలుగు
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    15,087 Views
    Mahindra BE.05 electric SUV continues testing in India
    • BE.05 EV to be launched in October 2025
    • Will also spawn a Rall-E version

    The upcoming Mahindra BE.05 has been spotted testing in India once again. It will be one of the many electric SUVs to be launched by the brand in the coming years. Of these EV offerings, the XUV.e8 will arrive first in December 2024.

    Mahindra BE.05 Left Rear Three Quarter

    While Mahindra has already teased the production-ready iteration of the upcoming BE.05 SUV, the test mule seen in the images here still wears a pre-production body. This test mule misses out on production-spec elements such as the headlamps, taillights, and EV charger outlet cap. A few other notable elements on this unit include the flush-fitting door handles, funky-looking integrated spoiler, A-pillar-mounted ORVMs, reflectors on the rear bumper, and what could be a panoramic sunroof. Also up for offer will be C pillar-mounted rear door handles and a stop lamp positioned at the centre of the tailgate.

    Mahindra BE.05 Front View

    Previous teasers of the Mahindra BE.05’s interior hint that the model could get a two-spoke steering wheel with touch-based controls and two large screens on the dashboard. These screen will function as a touchscreen unit and a driver’s display. Elsewhere, it will get a centre console insert that stretches all the way back to the front armrest, aircraft-styled gear lever, auto-dimming IRVM, three-tone upholstery theme, rotary dial, and fabric inserts that act as interior door handles.

    Mahindra BE.05 Right Rear Three Quarter

    While powertrain details remain unknown at the moment, the 2025 Mahindra BE.05 electric SUV could arrive with a 60kWh battery pack paired with two electric motors. The carmaker will also introduce the BE.05 Rall-E at the same time in October 2025.

    Mahindra BE.05 Image
    Mahindra BE.05
    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
