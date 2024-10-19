CarWale
    Kia EV6 listed with massive discounts this festive season

    Haji Chakralwale

    Kia EV6 listed with massive discounts this festive season

    -Offered in two variants

    -Prices start at Rs. 60.96 lakh

    The Kia EV6 is the brand’s first all-electric model, recently joined by the flagship EV9 SUV. This electric crossover has been on sale for over two years now, and currently, it is being offered at a starting ex-showroom cost of Rs. 60.96 lakh across two variants - GT Line and GT-Line AWD. Notably, the latter costs Rs. 5 lakh more than the entry-level version.

    Now, according to our sources, the automaker is offering huge benefits of up to Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 15 lakh on the electric crossover this festive season. This offer is of direct cash benefits and is for the MY2023 stock. Furthermore, the final offer value may vary depending on the dealership and negotiation outcome.

    The Kia EV6 is equipped with a 77.4kWh battery pack with a power output of 226bhp and 321bhp for the GT Line and the GT-Line AWD version, respectively. As for the range, both versions are rated to deliver a claimed driving range of 708km on a single charge.

    Kia EV6 Image
    Kia EV6
    Rs. 60.97 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    MG ZS EV prices revised by up to Rs. 32,000
     Next 
    Toyota launches the Glanza Festive Edition in India

