2023 BMW 320Ld Gran Limousine Review

Is the cabin of the 320Ld Gran Limousine any good?

Everything inside is straight off the regular 3 Series although that’s hardly a surprise given what the Gran Limousine is based on. What’s surprising though is the number of small but significant changes that BMW has made to make this cabin look more like 2023 than 2020. The first thing that caught my eye is the single piece curved display for the main infotainment system and the instrument cluster for the driver. Speaking of which, it is angled slightly towards the driver along with the centre console, which, by the way, is also aligned towards the driver so this whole setup is very much like old BMWs, especially the E46 and the E39 gen models.

Something that’s definitely not a throwback to BMWs of yore is the fact that BMW is pushing for digitalisation big time with this midlife upgrade. That’s exactly why there are no physical buttons for the climate control anymore. It’s all now controlled through the iDrive display which isn’t the easiest way honestly and ultimately this is yet another thing to get used to on a daily basis.

The other big physical design change is that the Gran Limousine now gets a toggle switch instead of a stubby gear lever like in the old car for the eight-speed automatic gearbox. As for the all-important iDrive, it’s running BMW’s newest Operating System 8 which I should add is more intuitive than before. However, I am not a fan of the menu structure once you go beyond the tiles on the home screen. So BMW says they have designed it to make it look like a smartphone interface but to me it looks very generic with the kind of UI you will find in non-branded multimedia systems.

The 3 Series Gran Limousine is all about space and comfort in the back so let’s jump in and see what it’s like. This cabin definitely has an airy feel to it and this augmented sense of space is of course largely because of the longer wheelbase but you also get a large panoramic sunroof which lets in a lot of light. It’s the second row where the Gran Limousine truly shines. There is more than enough legroom and headroom for someone my height and I am five foot eight. The backrest is also set at a nice comfortable angle. It’s just that the rear seat is set a little too low and as a result, getting in and out of this car isn’t as effortless as I would like.

The top-spec model with the M Sport package is well loaded when it comes to features. There’s the new giant curved display, ambient lighting, a nice sounding Harman Kardon sound system, wireless charging, a three-zone climate control, and both Type A and Type C USB charging ports. While it has many feel good features, it’s quite odd that BMW has skimped on sun blinds and the ability to move the front passenger seat from the rear in a car which is so rear seat focused.