Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG First Look

How is it on the inside?

The CNG variants of the Grand Vitara are similar to the corresponding petrol/mild hybrid variants, meaning the look and feel of the cabin is unchanged. The only couple of visible changes come in the form of the CNG mode indicator on the instrument cluster and the fuel change over button that sits below the climate control panel. Inside, the design and quality are leaps and bounds beyond what we have seen from Maruti Suzuki models of the past. The cabin is a contemporary environment to be in, with a big free-standing media screen dominating the look and good quality plastics for the most part.

The doors open wide on the Grand Vitara, and because it sits pretty high off the ground, getting into the front or rear accommodation is easy. And when you get in, it’s an adequately comfortable space for four full-size adults.