Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG First Look

What is it?
In what can only be described as a bold move, Maruti Suzuki has added CNG power to its most expensive offering yet, the Grand Vitara. This is yet another major step in Maruti’s journey to offer alternative fuel sources in its line-up, one that is quite daring because CNG, as we all know, is a fuel that was once looked upon as the choice of only those who are budget conscious. Now, it has made its way into the Nexa range of cars, indicating where Maruti is headed for the near future. Not too long ago, Maruti introduced CNG variants of the Baleno and the XL6 from the Nexa range and now the brand has launched the Grand Vitara CNG. The CNG variant joins the extensive Grand Vitara range which includes petrol, mild-hybrid, strong hybrid and all-wheel drive versions.
How is it on the inside?
The CNG variants of the Grand Vitara are similar to the corresponding petrol/mild hybrid variants, meaning the look and feel of the cabin is unchanged. The only couple of visible changes come in the form of the CNG mode indicator on the instrument cluster and the fuel change over button that sits below the climate control panel. Inside, the design and quality are leaps and bounds beyond what we have seen from Maruti Suzuki models of the past. The cabin is a contemporary environment to be in, with a big free-standing media screen dominating the look and good quality plastics for the most part.
The doors open wide on the Grand Vitara, and because it sits pretty high off the ground, getting into the front or rear accommodation is easy. And when you get in, it’s an adequately comfortable space for four full-size adults.
What’s on the feature list?
The Grand Vitara CNG can be had in either Delta or Zeta variant. So these are the middle two variants which get plenty of new age features. For instance, the more expensive Zeta variant gets automatic LED headlights, rear wiper, auto folding wing mirrors, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You also get as many as six airbags besides ABS and ESP. Unfortunately, Maruti doesn’t offer CNG power in the top-of-the-line Alpha variant which gets a panoramic sunroof, dual tone exterior colors, leather steering wheel and 360-degree view camera system.
What’s under the hood?
Powering the Grand Vitara CNG is a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 103bhp and 136Nm of torque. Now these figures are rated for the petrol mode and once you switch over to CNG, you have 87bhp and 121.5Nm of torque at your disposal. A five-speed manual is the sole gearbox option on offer and there is no torque converter automatic or all-wheel drive configuration for the CNG variants. Naturally, the Grand Vitara CNG will be a lot more affordable to run than any other variant with Maruti claiming a mileage of 26.6km per kg.
What about its pricing and its rivals?
The Grand Vitara CNG is available in two variants, namely Delta and Zeta. The entry level Delta is priced at Rs 12.85 lakh whereas the Zeta which gets a lot of the modern features, comes in at Rs 14.84 lakh. Now Maruti has already bid goodbye to diesel power and is currently working on the EV space. In the meantime, the brand is bullish on upholding CNG power, as is evident with the number of CNG models it has launched in the last two years. There are more cost-effective and emit less than equivalent petrol-powered models. Eventually, with diesels on their way out, petrol-CNG, hybrids, and BEVs will be the one in demand and Maruti would be looking to be at the forefront for alternative power sources.
Pictures by Kapil Angane