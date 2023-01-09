Top 5 hatchbacks we tested in 2022

When we look at the yearly figures in the last decade or so it’s pretty clear that hatchbacks are an unprecedented choice for car buyers in India. They are compact enough to use comfortably in the urban environment, convenient, easy to park and relatively more efficient and low on maintenance. Now that we are well into the new year, let’s take a look back at all the hatchbacks that got our attention during the last calendar year.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R AMT

Maruti rolled out an update for the Wagon R last year and we drove it in the AMT guise. All things considered it’s a step in the right condition for the Wagon R range. The 1.2-litre AMT version, in particular, is plenty quick, fuel efficient and an incredibly practical city car. What makes it even better is that it’s not as barebones as one might think – for Rs 7.19 lakh ex-showroom, the 1.2-litre ZXI+ variant has all the essential features and some more. There’s a 7.0-inch touchscreen system with Apple Car Play and Android Auto, USB and AUX connectivity. You also get steering-mounted controls, auto-folding electric mirrors with integrated ORVMs and a rear wiper. So if space, efficiency and practicality are your top priorities then the Wagon R 1.2 AMT makes for a great buy.

Citroen C3

The Citroen C3 comes across as a well-made, spacious and good-to-drive family car. It offers everything you would want from your first family car or a second car in the family for youngsters. Dynamically it’s above par, helped largely by the peppy turbo-petrol engine, well-judged suspension, and comfy ride. The lack of essential features in a segment where the value-for-money factor triumphs over everything else is its only major negative. Also, it’s pricing is competitive however it's only for the non-turbo version. The PureTech 110 version costs Rs 9.54 lakh on the road in Mumbai which is B+ segment territory which includes cars like the Maruti Suzuki Swift or the Ignis.

Tata Tiago EV

The Tiago EV is definitely the car for you if you are looking to join the EV revolution in the most affordable way. It’s got compact dimensions, ranks high on safety, is economical to run, and is quite feature-rich. The long range version is the one to go for and for that you will have to shell out between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom). At that price point, the Tiago EV makes for an ideal second car which is not only electric but also something that can be used within the city effortlessly and without much of range anxiety.

Toyota Glanza

When Toyota India introduced the Glanza two years ago, we all complained that there was no effort taken to at least separate the Glanza from the Baleno. The grille and logos were changed and Toyota called it a day. Thankfully that’s not the case with the updated model that we drove last year. If you are familiar with the international models from Toyota’s stable you will be familiar with how the Glanza looks. However, it’s also beyond the looks that the new Glanza impresses. It’s got a silky smooth petrol engine and what is perhaps the nicest iteration of the AMT gearbox that we have experienced in affordable cars.

Maruti Alto K10 AMT

So the new Alto K10 range starts a reasonable Rs 3.99 lakh rupees for the base variant but if you want an Alto with the convenience of an automatic and some features then you need to get the VXi Plus AMT variant which is priced at Rs 5.85 lakh which we know is a lot of money. In all fairness, the new Alto K10 is nippy, it has enough space for a small family, a decent features list and even in this most expensive AMT variant, it represents good value and for a majority of small car buyers that’s the most important thing when they are looking to buy a new car.

Pictures by Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi