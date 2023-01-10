New BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine facelift launched in India at Rs 57.90 lakh

- Gets cosmetic updates

- 14.9-inch infotainment system runs on new operating system

BMW India has launched the new 2023 3 Series Gran Limousine at a starting price of Rs 57.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the first update for the luxury sedan after it was launched in January 2021 and the facelift sports a newer front fascia along with a revamped cabin. Read on to know more about it.

In terms of appearance, the front signature kidney grille of the 2023 3 Series Gran Limousine has been tweaked and the addition of chrome embellishments makes the face for prominent. Other changes include new LED headlamps with double eye-brow shaped DRLs, and re-worked fore and aft bumpers. There are no changes to the dimensions of the sedan and the Gran Limousine continues to be positioned as the longer wheelbase version of the standard 3 Series.

Inside, the biggest change in the cabin is the curved dual-screen setup where the driver’s display measures 12.3-inches and the frameless infotainment screen is a larger 14.9-inch touchscreen unit which runs on the latest BMW Operating System 8. Also new is the centre console design where the conventional gear lever is replaced by a gear switch. Besides this, the 3 Series continues to be a well-equipped sedan with features such as powered seats, a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, a Harman Kardon stereo system, and a parking assistant.

Mechanically, the powertrain option for the new 3 Series Gran Limousine remains unchanged and is offered in both petrol and diesel engines. The former is a 2.0-litre mill that develops 255bhp and 400Nm of torque while the latter oil-burner engine is tuned to produce 188bhp and 400Nm of torque. Both the motors are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.