New MG Hector facelift to be offered in seven colours

- MG recently unveiled the updated Hector for India

- Similar updates are expected for the Hector Plus range

MG Motor India pulled the covers off the updated Hector earlier this week, while the price announcement is scheduled to take place on 11 January at the Auto Expo 2023. The company will offer the SUV in seven colours. Let us learn more about it.

The 2023 MG Hector will be available in one dual-tone and six mon-tone colour options. The former will be Candy White with a Starry Black roof. Meanwhile, the mono-tone options include Candy White, Havana Grey, Glaze Red, Aurora Silver, Starry Black, and a new Dune Brown paintjob.

Coming to the model itself, the MG Hector facelift features a large new grille with a diamond-studded pattern and chrome inserts, as well as reworked front and rear bumpers. A few other notable features include 18-inch alloy wheels, split LED headlamps, LED tail lights, Hector lettering, and a reflector running the length of the boot lid.

Inside, the refreshed Hector comes equipped with a 14-inch portrait touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, a fully digital instrument console, voice-controlled ambient lighting, a revised dashboard, and redesigned gear lever and electronic parking brake switch. Also on offer is Level 2 ADAS.

In the engine department, the 2023 MG Hector will be offered with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. A six-speed manual unit is standard while a CVT unit is offered only with the petrol motor. The company has discontinued the DCT and mil-hybrid variants. Rivals to the new MG Hector will include the Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun.