MG 4 EV to be showcased at Auto Expo 2023

- Equipped with ADAS features

- Available with two battery packs globally

MG Motor India has teased the MG 4 EV on their social media platforms. The electric crossover which is already on sale internationally will be showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 alongside the MG Air EV, MG Hector facelift and MG Hector Plus facelift.

The MG 4 was revealed in July this year and is based on the brand’s MSP platform. In terms of dimensions, the MG 4 measures over 4.2 metres in length with a wheelbase of 2,705mm. Design-wise, the MG 4 looks stylish with a sloping bonnet flanked by angular headlamps, and dual-tone bumpers with centre air inlets and fog lamps placed vertically on either side. Furthermore, adding to the sporty appeal are the dual-wing spoiler and full-width LED tail lamps.

Talking about the interior, the MG 4 follows a minimalistic approach with a centre-placed 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, a flat-bottom steering wheel, dashboard-integrated aircon vents, and the high-placed centre console with a rotary dial and a wireless charging pad.

On the feature front, the MG 4 in other global markets is offered with a 360-degree camera, front cooled seats, and ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, and lane departure with lane keep assist.

Globally, the MG 4 is available with two battery packs – 51kWh and 64kWh. While the former produces 168bhp, the latter has an output of 201bhp. Both these powertrains have a claimed WLTP cycle of 350km and 450km, respectively.

If introduced in India, the MG 4 will be placed above the MG ZS EV and will lock horns with the Hyundai Kona Electric and BYD Atto 3.