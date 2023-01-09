Mahindra Thar RWD variants launched – All you need to know

- The Thar is now available in both Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) options

- Introductory prices are applicable on the first 10,000 bookings

Indian automaker, Mahindra has expanded the Thar line-up with the launch of new Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) variants, at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). It is worth noting that the introductory prices are applicable only on the first 10,000 bookings. The Thar RWD is available in three variant options AX (O) (MT diesel with a hardtop), LX (MT diesel with a hardtop), and LX (AT petrol with a hardtop).

Read below to learn more about what’s new in the Thar RWD.

Engine

Under the hood, the Thar RWD is available in both diesel and petrol engine options. The diesel version is powered by a 1.5-litre D117 CRDe engine which generates 117bhp at 3,500rpm and 300Nm of torque between 1,750 – 2,500rpm. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The petrol version is powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion 150 TGDi engine mated to the automatic transmission to generate 150bhp at 5,000rpm and 320Nm of torque between 1,500 – 3,000rpm.

Exterior

The styling elements have been retained from the regular model. The newly introduced RWD version is available in two new colour options Blazing Bronze and Everest White. The Thar RWD is only available in the hard top option.

Interior

As for the interior, the Thar offers interior style packs in four different designs. The SUV gets front and rear armrests with storage. Further, the rear armrest is also equipped with cup holders and USB charging ports for convenience.

Did you know?

Interestingly, the 4WD range now comes with an advanced electronic brake locking differential. The deliveries of the new Thar RWD variants will commence on 14 January, 2023.