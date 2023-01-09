Honda Amaze Diesel discontinued

- Available only with 1.2-litre petrol engine with manual and automatic transmissions

- No change in ex-showroom prices

Honda Cars India has silently discontinued the diesel variants of the Amaze. The compact sedan received its last update in August 2021 where the Amaze got revised cosmetic changes along with added features. With the diesel out of the portfolio, the Honda Amaze is now available only with a petrol engine in E, S, and VX variants.

The highlights of the Honda Amaze are LED projector headlamps with integrated DRLs, LED fog lamps, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, cruise control, a push start/stop button, and paddle shifters.

The 1.2-litre petrol engine of the Amaze produces 89bhp and 110Nm of torque and is paired with a five-speed manual and a CVT unit. The defunct 1.5-litre diesel mill was tuned to produce 99bhp and 200Nm of torque.

Besides this, Honda has also released the first design sketch of its upcoming mid-size SUV. Slated to make its debut this summer, the new Honda SUV will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and Kia Seltos.