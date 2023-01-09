CarWale

    Honda Amaze Diesel discontinued

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    882 Views
    Honda Amaze Diesel discontinued

    - Available only with 1.2-litre petrol engine with manual and automatic transmissions

    - No change in ex-showroom prices

    Honda Cars India has silently discontinued the diesel variants of the Amaze. The compact sedan received its last update in August 2021 where the Amaze got revised cosmetic changes along with added features. With the diesel out of the portfolio, the Honda Amaze is now available only with a petrol engine in E, S, and VX variants. 

    Honda Amaze Dashboard

    The highlights of the Honda Amaze are LED projector headlamps with integrated DRLs, LED fog lamps, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, cruise control, a push start/stop button, and paddle shifters. 

    The defunct 1.5-litre diesel mill was tuned to produce 99bhp and 200Nm of torque. The 1.2-litre petrol engine of the Amaze produces 89bhp and 110Nm of torque and is paired with a five-speed manual and a CVT unit. The defunct 1.5-litre diesel mill was tuned to produce 99bhp and 200Nm of torque.

    Honda Amaze Left Rear Three Quarter

    Besides this, Honda has also released the first design sketch of its upcoming mid-size SUV. Slated to make its debut this summer, the new Honda SUV will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and Kia Seltos

    Honda Amaze Image
    Honda Amaze
    ₹ 6.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mahindra Thar RWD variants launched – All you need to know
     Next 
    MG Hector Plus revealed; to be offered in 9 trim levels

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Honda Amaze Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    youtube-icon
    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    ByCarWale Team08 Mar 2019
    4668 Views
    15 Likes
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    ByCarWale Team20 May 2019
    4185 Views
    27 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire

    ₹ 6.23 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Aura

    Hyundai Aura

    ₹ 6.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tigor

    Tata Tigor

    ₹ 6.09 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tigor EV

    Tata Tigor EV

    ₹ 12.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact Sedan Cars
    BMW i7

    BMW i7

    ₹ 1.95 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thJAN
    BMW 7 Series

    BMW 7 Series

    ₹ 1.70 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thJAN
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

    ₹ 1.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    6thJAN
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 18.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thDEC
    Lexus LX

    Lexus LX

    ₹ 2.82 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdDEC
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW XM

    BMW XM

    ₹ 2.60 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    ₹ 63.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Hector Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG Hector Facelift

    ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Jan 2023Unveil Date
    Hyundai Ioniq 5
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Mahindra XUV400
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Unveil Date
    BMW X7 Facelift

    BMW X7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift

    ₹ 5.50 - 9.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Kia Seltos Facelift

    ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Tata Safari Facelift

    ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda All New City

    Honda All New City

    ₹ 11.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda WR-V

    Honda WR-V

    ₹ 9.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda Jazz

    Honda Jazz

    ₹ 8.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars

    Honda Amaze Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.23 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.33 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.88 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.13 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.32 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.81 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.06 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.04 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.67 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    youtube-icon
    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    ByCarWale Team08 Mar 2019
    4668 Views
    15 Likes
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    ByCarWale Team20 May 2019
    4185 Views
    27 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe