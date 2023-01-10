CarWale

    2023 Hyundai Aura facelift unveiled; now in pictures

    Haji Chakralwale

    2023 Hyundai Aura facelift unveiled; now in pictures

    Hyundai has unveiled the 2023 Aura facelift in India, along with the new Grand i10 Nios facelift, with cosmetic upgrades on the exterior and interior. The Hyundai Aura was introduced in the country in January 2020, and after three years, the popular compact sedan is finally getting a facelift this year. The updated Aura is now available to book at all Hyundai dealerships for Rs 11,000 and is expected to arrive in India later this month. So, what are the changes in the new Aura? To find out, let's take a look at the image gallery below. 

    Hyundai Aura 2023 Front View

    Up front, the face of the 2023 Hyundai Aura gets a new split grille design painted in black. Then there are new twin-boomerang LED DRLs, instead of double-arrow shaped ones, housed in the radiator grille. The lower grille spans the width of the front, giving the sedan a wider appearance.

    Hyundai Aura 2023 Grille

    Even though the projector headlamps get a similar eagle-eye swept-back design with chrome surrounds, the Aura looks quite appealing this time around, thanks to the new slimmer upper grille.

    Hyundai Aura 2023 Right Side View

    The side profile is also similar, with the same diamond-cut alloy wheels on offer with this new Hyundai Aura.

    Hyundai Aura 2023 Rear View

    At the rear, the sedan retains the Z-shaped LED taillights and other elements such as the chrome strip connecting the tail lamps and shark fin antenna. 

    Hyundai Aura 2023 Rear Spoiler

    What's new here is that the boot-lid spoiler, which was an optional accessory in the previous model, is now standard in all variants except the base trim. 

    Hyundai Aura 2023 Left Front Three Quarter

    The Hyundai Aura now comes in six different colours, with a new Starry Night colour added with the update. 

    Hyundai Aura 2023 Dashboard

    On the inside, the layout of the cabin remains unchanged from its predecessor. However, it now has refreshed upholstery for the seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. 

    Hyundai Aura 2023 Dashboard

    That said, other features carried over from the previous model include an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, voice recognition, electrically adjustable ORVMs, automatic headlamps, a smart key with a push start/stop button, and wireless chargers.

    Hyundai Aura 2023 Instrument Cluster

    Meanwhile, Type-C charging ports and a new 3.5-inch digital MID in the instrument cluster have been added to the updates list. 

    Hyundai Aura 2023 Driver Side Airbag

    The 2023 Aura's safety is further enhanced by the inclusion of four airbags, ABS, and EBD as standard features, as well as six airbags, ESC, and hill-hold control as an option package. In addition, the sedan has ISOFIX, a burglar alarm, a seat belt reminder, a reverse parking camera and sensors, and a speed-sensing auto door lock function. 

    Hyundai Aura 2023 Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    Under the hood, the new Hyundai Aura is available with three powertrain options: a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol manual, a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol Smart Auto AMT, and a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol with CNG. The 1.2-litre Kappa gasoline engine produces 82bhp and 113.8Nm of torque, while the 1.2-litre Kappa CNG engine produces 68bhp and 95.2Nm of peak torque.

    Hyundai Aura 2023 Right Rear Three Quarter
    Hyundai Aura 2023 Image
    Hyundai Aura 2023
    ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
