Mangaluru International Airport gets EV fast charger

- Sets up a dual-gun fast charger

- Plans to add more EVs to its fleet for airport operations

After acquiring two electric vehicles for its airport operations, Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) installed an electric vehicle fast charger on 1 August, 2022. Not only will it utilise the charger for its EV fleet, but it will also be available to the public. As per the statement, the move further reaffirms the airport’s commitment to the ‘Go Green’ initiative, and above all to reduce its carbon footprint.

MIA has installed a 60kW DC, Combined Charging System 2 (CCS2) standard charger with a dual-gun setup. Thus, this charger can charge two electric cars simultaneously. In fact, it is claimed to be capable of re-charging 30 EVs in 24 hours. That said, users must have the ATGL (Adani Total Gas Ltd) EV app, which is available for both iOS and Android.

This charging point is installed on island No.4 near the flag post. MIA also aims to set up another electric vehicle charging point at the airside, in the view of further expanding its EV fleet from the present two electric vehicles. Besides this, Mangaluru International Airport offers EV fleet cards for commercial EV fleet operators to charge their electric vehicles at the airport.