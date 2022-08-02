New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gathers over 20,000 bookings

- 45-50 per cent of bookings account for strong hybrid variants

- Prices expected to be announced in the coming weeks

Maruti Suzuki’s newest offering, the Grand Vitara has accumulated over 20,000 bookings. Unveiled last month, the carmaker opened the bookings for the new mid-size SUV on 11 July. The Grand Vitara is offered in Smart Hybrid (mild hybrid) and Intelligent Electric Hybrid (strong hybrid) powertrain options, out of which the latter has garnered 45 per cent to 50 per cent of the total bookings.

The mild hybrid is a 1.5-litre petrol engine with idle start/stop technology which develops 102bhp and 136.8Nm of peak torque. The five-speed manual transmission is equipped with an all-wheel-drive setup while the six-speed automatic gearbox powers the front wheels. This version can be had in Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha variants. Meanwhile, the strong hybrid alternative includes 1.5-litre petrol, an electric motor, and a battery pack which delivers a combined output of 114bhp and 122Nm of peak torque. However, this mill can be had in Zeta+ and Alpha+ trims. Here’s a detailed look at the difference in features between both hybrid engines.

On the outside, the Grand Vitara measures 4,345mm in length and has a wheelbase of 2,600mm. It also debuts split headlamps and gets generous plastic cladding along with skid plates to add to the rugged appeal. There are six single and three dual-tone colour shades to choose from and the SUV sits on 17-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Inside, the cabin of the Grand Vitara is loaded with many practical and Maruti-first features like a panoramic sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, a wireless charger, and a heads-up display. The nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and Suzuki Connect offers more than 40 connected car features.

With the prices expected to be announced in the coming weeks, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will go up against Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Kia Seltos, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.