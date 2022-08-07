CarWale
    Mangaluru International Airport acquires two electric cars

    Gajanan Kashikar

    Mangaluru International Airport acquires two electric cars

    As a part of its net zero initiative, Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has obtained two Tata Nexon EV models for its engineering, maintenance, and landside operations team to carry out routine work at the airport. Meanwhile, it also plans to add another electric SUV or a bus to its fleet by the end of this financial year.

    On this occasion, the airport officials announced that MIA intends to instal two electric vehicle charging stations in the parking lot. In fact, it has already set up a 60kW DC, CCS2 fast charger on island No.4 near the flag post. MIA will utilise this charging point to charge its electric car fleet and will allow the public and commercial fleet operators to charge their EVs.

    Switching to electric vehicles will curb the carbon emissions, resulting in reducing the carbon footprint emitted by the airport facility, says MIA. In line with its net zero and go green initiatives, Mangaluru International Airport will replace all its combustion-powered vehicles with electric vehicles by March 2025. And the main goal of MIA is to accomplish carbon neutrality by 2029.

