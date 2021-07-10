CarWale
    Buying a new car? Listen to the ultimate guide: The CarWale Podcast

    Aditya Nadkarni

    9,771 Views
    Buying a new car? Listen to the ultimate guide: The CarWale Podcast

    A new car purchase is an exciting proposition, irrespective of whether you’re the primary user, an enthusiastic kid waiting to check out the features of your new ride, or an elderly citizen waiting to enjoy the comfort of your new set of wheels. To guide you in the right direction, we have discussed all you need to know when purchasing a new car in the seventh episode of the CarWale Podcast. The link to the latest episode is attached below.

    Why do you need a new car?

    Justifying the requirement of a new car can be tricky at times. If it’s your first car, then more often than not, the reason, be it more safety compared to a two-wheeler, or an occasional need for road trips, it is likely to be justified. But what if you already own a car that is barely two to three years old and you’re itching for that new feature-loaded model that just hit the market? We tell you all the factors you need to keep in mind before finalising a new car purchase in this episode of the podcast.

    Noting down your key requirements

    Once a user is sure that he or she wants to purchase a new car, one needs to start noting down the key requirements. What is my budget? Does my usage warrant a petrol, diesel, CNG, or an electric vehicle? What are the features I must have in my car? We answer all these queries in Episode 7 of The CarWale Podcast.

    Pre-Delivery Inspection (PDI); is this the new normal?

    We might have heard of the term PDI, which stands for Pre-Delivery Inspection, from a salesman at a car showroom or someone who has the knowledge of vehicles in one’s circle. What exactly is a PDI? How do you perform a PDI for your car? What all do you need to keep in mind while performing a PDI? Is a PDI allowed by the dealership? Fear not, we discuss all this and then some more in The CarWale Podcast.

