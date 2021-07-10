CarWale
    Maserati to bring two new Trofeo models to India soon

    Gajanan Kashikar

    Maserati has recently updated its entire model range that includes the Quattroporte, Ghibli and Levante with new trim levels. In addition to that, there is a top of the range Trofeo variant which makes these tridents the most powerful Maseratis ever. The Ghibli Trofeo is already here and, now Maserati is going to bring the Quattroporte Trofeo and the Levante Trofeo to India in a few months.

    Design

    Maserati has upgraded the Levante Trofeo to distinguish that from the standard model. The Levante Trofeo is the fastest trim in the Levante range. It features updated front and rear bumpers with carbon fibre splitter as well as carbon fibre side skirts to improve aerodynamic efficiency. Apart from that, there are new piano black exterior parts such as the grille, window frame, air intakes and tailpipes. While the trident logo, Trofeo badge and Maserati signature are ducts finished in red. The Levante Trofeo is available in fourteen exterior paint options.

    Similarly, the Quattroporte Trofeo features such as gloss-black grille, updated bumpers with black carbon fibre air intakes, black side skirts and carbon fibre rear diffuser with redesigned bumper. Maserati offers 21-inch dark alloy wheels with Brembo performance brakes.

    Interior

    The Levante Trofeo and the Quattroporte Trofeo come with Pieno Fiore full-grain natural leather and that is offered in various colours. Moreover, the headrests feature a Trofeo badge. Besides, there is red stitching on the seats, door armrests and dashboard.

    The Quattroporte Trofeo now comes with a new 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen system with Maserati Multimedia Assistant (MMI) while the Levante Trofeo bears the same 8.4-inch touchscreen with enhanced resolution and graphics. Additionally, the Trofeo cars get Maserati Connect Programme for always-on connected car remote operations.

    Engine and Transmission

    The high-performance Trofeo range is powered by a Ferrari-developed 3,799cc bi-turbocharged 90-degree V8 petrol engine mated to a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission. It generates 572bhp at 6,750rpm and delivers 730Nm of torque between 2,250 and 5,250rpm.

    Meanwhile, the Levante Trofeo Is equipped with an all-wheel-drive system and a rear limited-slip differential. It can go from zero to 100kmph in just 4.1 seconds and has a limited top speed of 302kmph. 

    On the other hand, the Quattroporte Trofeo has a rear-wheel-drive setup with a self-locking differential. And this high-performance saloon is capable of achieving zero to 100kmph in 4.6 seconds and can go up to 326kmph.

    Maserati Ghibli Image
    Maserati Ghibli
    ₹ 1.15 Crore onwards
    Ex. Showroom starting
