Renault’s Dacia to showcase a seven-seater family car; could it be Alcazar, Safari rival?

- Will bear Dacia’s new brand identity and colours

- First international Dacia vehicle in 18 months

Dacia – a subsidiary of Renault – has announced their plans for the 2021 International Motor Show Germany. The Romanian carmaker will arrive at Munich with their first-ever seven-seater family car.

We won’t be surprised if the showcar at Dacia stand at IAA Mobility Show will be the rebadged Renault Triber. But if it’s a C-segment or above offering – which means it would possibly be based on the new-gen Duster – we suspect that its Renault-badged version will surely grab the attention of Alcazar, Safari, and XUV500 buyers in India. Interestingly, Dacia hasn’t yet specified which segment this seven-seater family car will be positioned in. In the European markets, this new Dacia seven-seater will join the new-gen Sandero and Logan apart from the rebadged Duster in the Mioveni-based carmaker’s new line-up. The official statement also specifies that the seven-seater will wear Dacia’s new brand identity along with new colours.

It would be the first international model from Dacia in almost two years. More details will be revealed on 6th September from Munich.