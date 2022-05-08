CarWale
    Weekly news round-up: 2022 Hyundai Creta launched, Honda City e:HEV launched, Tata Nexon EV Max teased

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    2,578 Views
    Weekly news round-up: 2022 Hyundai Creta launched, Honda City e:HEV launched, Tata Nexon EV Max teased

    The new month of May has kicked off on a high note with a few new popular car launches, shots of upcoming models, and price revisions for a few models. Read below to learn more about the top stories in India last week. 

    2022 Hyundai Creta introduced in India; gets new features

    Right Side View

    Hyundai India has launched the 2022 Creta with a fresh set of features. The Highline TPMS is now standard across all variants and the vehicle is now also available in the new denim blue colour option. To learn more about the 2022 Hyundai Creta, click here. Additionally, the company has also introduced the Creta Knight edition in the country, and can learn all about it, here

    Honda City e:HEV launched in India at Rs 19.50 lakh

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Post much wait, Honda launched the City e:HEV in India on 4 May, 2022. The new model is available in the ZX variant with a price tag of Rs 19.50 lakh (ex-showroom). This vehicle is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with Atkinson cycle mated to an eCVT transmission. Along with the electric motors the vehicle has a combined power output of 125bhp and 253Nm of torque. We have driven the City e:HEV, to read about it click here

    Kia India officially teases new EV6

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Kia India has teased the new EV6 ahead of the commencement of the bookings on 26 May. The upcoming all-electric model will be introduced in the country as a CBU with only 100 units being allocated for the Indian market. Internationally, the EV6 is offered with a choice of two battery packs – 58kWh and 77.4kWh. The vehicle is available with a rear-wheel and all-wheel-drive setups.

    Volkswagen Virtus 1.0 Automatic First Drive Review

    Right Front Three Quarter

    German automaker, Volkswagen has revealed its plans to launch the Virtus in India on 9 June. This is the second model to be introduced under the India 2.0 project and is developed on the MQB AO IN platform with up to 95 per cent localisation levels. At the time of launch, the sedan will be available in Dynamic Line and Performance Line options. Mechanically, the upcoming Virtus mid-size sedan will be available in two engine options. We have driven the Volkswagen Virtus 1.0 automatic. 

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport spied testing once again on Indian roads

    Rear View

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport has been spied testing on Indian roads for the second time, thereby indicating its possible launch sometime later this year. The test mule featured the ‘On Test by ARAI’ sticker on the rear windscreen. Recently, the company has launched the updated versions of the Wagon R, Baleno, Ertiga, and the XL6

    Toyota Glanza and Urban Cruiser prices hiked

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Toyota hiked prices for the Glanza and the Urban Cruiser in India. Depending on the variant, the Glanza is now expensive by up to Rs 22,000. The Urban Cruiser witnessed a uniform price of Rs 15,000. To read about the 2022 Toyota Glanza in detail, click here.

    Tata Nexon EV Max teased ahead of launch on 11 May

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The upcoming long-range version of the Nexon EV will be called the Nexon EV Max. Ahead of its official launch, the company has released the teaser for the upcoming model. The upcoming vehicle is expected to get five-spoke design alloy wheels along with disc brakes on four wheels. Additionally, the vehicle is also expected to get an illuminated gear dial on the centre console. The technical details and the prices will be known at the time of launch in India on 11 May.

    Maruti Suzuki’s Creta rival spotted testing yet again

    Right Side View

    Maruti Suzuki has been extensively testing its upcoming mid-size SUV which will compete against the likes of the Hyundai Creta in India. The new model is expected to debut later this year. Although the test mule was heavily camouflaged, it still gives out some details such as a split headlamp setup, a new two-slat grille with a large air dam below, silver-coloured multi-spoke alloy wheels, a shark-fin antenna, a 360-degree camera, rear wiper and washer, boot-lid mounted number plate holder, and wrap-around LED taillights.

    Hyundai Creta Image
    Hyundai Creta
    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
