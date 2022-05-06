Maruti Suzuki’s Creta rival spotted testing yet again

- Maruti’s mid-size SUV could arrive later this year

- The model will also spawn a Toyota version

Maruti Suzuki continues testing its upcoming mid-size SUV that is expected to be launched in the country later this year. A single, fully-camouflaged test mule of the model was spied during a public road test yet again.

As seen in the images here, which are said to have been clicked near Maruti’s plant in Gurugram, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki mid-size SUV reveals a few notable features such as the split headlamp setup, a new two-slat grille with a large air dam below, silver-coloured multi-spoke alloy wheels, a 360-degree camera, a shark-fin antenna, rear wiper and washer, boot-lid mounted number plate holder, and what seem to be wrap-around LED tail lights.

Details regarding the interior of the upcoming Maruti mid-size SUV remain unknown at the moment, although the model is likely to receive multiple airbags, a Heads-Up Display (HUD), a large touchscreen infotainment system, Suzuki Connect telematics, and an electric sunroof. Also on offer could be ADAS technology.

Under the hood, the new Maruti mid-size SUV, which will rival the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos, could be powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine paired with manual and automatic transmissions. More updates and details are expected to surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.

Image Source