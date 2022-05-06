CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki’s Creta rival spotted testing yet again

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Maruti Suzuki's Creta rival spotted testing yet again

    - Maruti’s mid-size SUV could arrive later this year

    - The model will also spawn a Toyota version

    Maruti Suzuki continues testing its upcoming mid-size SUV that is expected to be launched in the country later this year. A single, fully-camouflaged test mule of the model was spied during a public road test yet again.

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Left Rear Three Quarter

    As seen in the images here, which are said to have been clicked near Maruti’s plant in Gurugram, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki mid-size SUV reveals a few notable features such as the split headlamp setup, a new two-slat grille with a large air dam below, silver-coloured multi-spoke alloy wheels, a 360-degree camera, a shark-fin antenna, rear wiper and washer, boot-lid mounted number plate holder, and what seem to be wrap-around LED tail lights.

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Left Side View

    Details regarding the interior of the upcoming Maruti mid-size SUV remain unknown at the moment, although the model is likely to receive multiple airbags, a Heads-Up Display (HUD), a large touchscreen infotainment system, Suzuki Connect telematics, and an electric sunroof. Also on offer could be ADAS technology.

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Rear View

    Under the hood, the new Maruti mid-size SUV, which will rival the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos, could be powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine paired with manual and automatic transmissions. More updates and details are expected to surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.

