Weekly news round-up: Tata Nexon EV Max launched, New Mahindra Scorpio spotted, Hyundai car offers in May

In the week gone by we have witnessed three new car launches and had also revealed details on the upcoming 2022 Mahindra Scorpio. Additionally, we had also covered discount offers for Tata, Mahindra, and Hyundai cars in India. Read below to learn more about the top stories in India last week.

New Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo variant launched in India at Rs 15.99 lakh

The week kicked off with the launch of Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo in India. The SUV is available in both the existing engine options – 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI, with manual and automatic transmission options. The Kushaq Monte Carlo is based on the top-spec Style variant of the model. To read our first look review of the Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo, click here.

Discounts of up to Rs 45,000 on Tata Harrier, Safari, and other models in May 2022

Select Tata Motors dealerships have announced a wide range of discounts on a few models. Interested customers can avail a discount of up to Rs 45,000 this month. Some of the car models which attract benefits include the Harrier, Safari, Nexon, and more. The benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

New Hyundai Verna starts testing in India

The new-gen Hyundai Verna has been spied testing on Indian roads for the first time, thereby indicating its possible launch sometime soon. The upcoming model is expected to be based on Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy. The mechanical details are not known for now, although the vehicle might be offered with the existing 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines, with mild-hybrid technology.

Tata Nexon EV Max launched in India, prices start at Rs 17.74 lakh

Post much wait, Tata Motors launched the Nexon EV Max in India in two variants - XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. Both the variants are offered with two charger options – a 3.3kW unit and a 7.2kW fast charging unit. The new model is powered by a 40.5kWh battery pack that generates 141bhp and 250Nm of torque. Interestingly, Nexon EV Max has an ARAI-certified range of 437km on a single charge.

New Toyota Fortuner GR-S prices start at Rs 48.43 lakh

The Japanese automaker, Toyota launched the Fortuner GR-S or Gazoo Racing Sport in India at Rs 48.43 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model is offered in a single variant and comes loaded with a new set of features. The Fortuner GR-S is based on the diesel 4x4 AT trim and continues to be powered by a 2.8-litre, four-cylinder, diesel engine that produces 201bhp and 500Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Discounts of up to Rs 70,000 on Mahindra Alturas G4, XUV300, and other models in May 2022

Select Mahindra dealerships in the country have announced heavy discounts on a few models. Interested customers can avail a discount of up to Rs 70,000 this month. Some of the car models which attract benefits include the XUV300, Marazzo, Bolero Neo, and more. The benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, and complementary accessories.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio spotted sans camouflage ahead of its debut

The upcoming 2022 Mahindra Scorpio had been spotted uncamouflaged ahead of its official debut. As compared to its predecessor, the new model will get a significant set of cosmetic and feature updates. The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will be powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine that currently powers the Thar. This engine produces 130bhp and 300Nm of torque and can be had in either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic option.

Discounts of up to Rs 48,000 on Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Santro, and other models in May 2022

A few Hyundai dealerships in the country are offering discounts across select products. Some of the models which attract benefits include the Grand i10 Nios, Aura, and the Santro. Customers can avail of these benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.