Tata Nexon EV Max Vs Tata Nexon: Top five changes

Tata has launched the Nexon EV Max in India with Rs 17.74 lakh (ex-showroom) prices. It comes in three versions, with new features, exterior and interior updates, and most importantly, a longer range (hence Max). We have driven the car and our review for the same will go live on May 17 at 9.00 am.

Powertrain

The standard Nexon is fitted with a 30.2 kWh battery pack that gives a company claimed range of 312km. Whereas, the Nexon EV Max comes with a 40.5kWh battery pack that gives it a company claimed range of 437km. Now, how much of this range translates into real life, we will be able to tell you once we get the car for a longer time and can put it through CarWale’s real-world range test.

Exterior

Tata has introduced three new colour options for the Nexon EV Max along with a dual-tone paint scheme that is exclusive to the Max range. You also get a new design for the alloy wheels as a part of the Max update. Surprisingly, there are no Max badges of any kind and the only sign that this is the extended version are the paint schemes and the wheels.

Interior

Inside, Tata has upgraded the cabin with the new Markana beige upholstery exclusive to the Nexon EV Max range. Other than this, the cabin is unchanged in terms of layout and dimensions.

Feature list

While drive train has been the biggest upgrade, the feature list is the second biggest upgrade for the Nexon EV Max. The top-spec versions now get cruise control, rear AC vents, ventilated front seats, tyre pressure monitoring system, and an updated stability programme. These all features are segment standard and put the Nexon EV Max back in the race again.

Charging options

The standard Tata Nexon was offered only with a 3.3kWH charging option which charged the battery fully in 15 hours. For an additional Rs 50,000, you can now get a 7.2kWh that drops the charging time to six hours and that too for the larger battery pack. Tata, of course, has 50kWh chargers at select dealerships that charge the car from 0-80 per cent in just under an hour.