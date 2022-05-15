India car sales analysed – April 2022

The Indian auto industry is on a path to gradual recovery as a few automakers witnessed significant growth in sales in April 2022. In terms of cumulative sales, the auto industry registered a growth of 2.4 per cent with 2,93,081 unit sales in April 2022 as compared to 2,86,226 unit sales in April 2021. That said, the shortage in the supply of semiconductors continues to affect automakers in the country.

The top three ranks were retained by Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Tata Motors, respectively. Read below to learn more about the sales performance of brands and their respective models in April 2022.

Maruti Suzuki

The sales for Maruti Suzuki dropped by 10.2 per cent, while it registered 1,21,99 5 unit sales in April 2022 as compared to 1,35,879 unit sales in April 2021. This drop in sales can be attributed to the shortage in the supply of semiconductors. The top three bestselling Maruti Suzuki models last month are mentioned in the table below.

Hyundai

Despite stiff competition from Tata Motors, Hyundai continues to hold the second rank in the country. Hyundai is yet another car manufacturer to be significantly impacted by the shortage in the supply of semiconductors. The company registered 44,001 unit sales in April 2022 as compared to 49,002 units sold in April 2021, thereby witnessing a 10.2 per cent drop in sales. The top three bestsellers for the company last month are graphically represented below.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors continues to register healthy growth in sales. However, the company missed the second rank last month by just 2,411 units. Back in April 2022, Tata Motors registered 41,590 unit sales as compared to 25,096 unit sales in April 2021, thereby registering a growth of 65.7 per cent. The following is a graphical representation of the top three Tata models sold in India last month.

Mahindra

Indian utility automaker, Mahindra emerged as the fourth highest-selling automaker in the country last month. The company sold 22,169 units in April 2022 as compared to 18,186 units sold in the same period last year, thus recording a strong growth of 21.9 per cent. The top three sellers for Mahindra last month are as follows.

Kia

Kia India emerged as the fifth bestselling automaker in the country last month. The company posted a decent growth of 18 per cent with 19,019 units sold in April 2022 as compared to 16,111 unit sales in the same period last year. The top three volume players for the company last month are as follows.

Toyota

Toyota registered an impressive growth of 56.8 per cent last month. The company sold 15,085 units in April 2022 as compared to 9,621 unit sales in April 2021. The top three Toyota cars sold in the country last month are mentioned below.

Honda

The Japanese automaker, Honda registered 7,874 unit sales in April 2022 as compared to 9,072 unit sales in April 2021, thus registering a drop of 13.2 per cent. Mentioned below are the top two bestselling Honda models in India last month.

Renault

French automaker, Renault was outsold by Honda in April 2022 by just 280 units. The company sold 7,594 units in India last month as compared to 8,642-unit sales in April 2021. The top-three bestsellers for the company in India last month are as follows.

Skoda

Skoda India registered an impressive growth of 436 per cent with 5,152 unit sales in April 2022 as compared to 961 unit sales in the same month last year. Evidently, the Kushaq and the Slavia are breathing new life into the brand in India. The individual sales figures for these models are mentioned below.

Volkswagen

German automaker Volkswagen registered 3,547 unit sales in April 2022 as against 1,367 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 159.5 per cent. The Taigun was the major contributor with 2,631 unit sales in April 2022. Meanwhile, the company recently announced its plans to discontinue the production of the Polo in India, thereby witnessing a drop of 39 per cent with just 728 units sold last month as compared to 1,197 unit sales in April 2021.

Nissan

Nissan car sales in India dropped by 37.4 per cent in April 2022. The company sold 2,110 units in the country last month as compared to 3,369 units sold in April 2021. Of the total sales, 1,966 unit sales were from the Magnite compact SUV alone. In other news, Nissan recently pulled the brakes on the Datsun brand in India with the end of the production for the Redigo.

MG Motor

MG car sales in India dropped by 22.9 per cent with 2,008 unit sales in April 2022 as compared to 2,605 unit sales in April 2021. Of the total sales, 1,448 units were from the Hector alone. Not to mention, the shortage in the supply of semiconductors has significantly impacted sales for Astor as well.

Jeep

The Jeep Compass is the lone volume generating model for the company in the country. The Compass registered 886 unit sales in April 2022 as against 846 unit sales in April 2021, thereby registering a drop of five per cent.

Citroën

Citroën currently has a single model on sale in India, the C5 Aircross. Last month, the company sold 51 units of the C5 Aircross in the country. Further, the company is expected to introduce its second product, the C3 in the country sometime later this year.

Conclusion

The demand for cars has once again picked up pace in the country. However, due to the shortage in the supply of semiconductors, the waiting period for some of the models has been stretched to almost a year. Sadly, this issue is expected to continue over the next few months.