Discounts of up to Rs 45,000 on Tata Harrier, Safari, and other models in May 2022

Select Tata Motors dealerships are offering a range of discounts on some models in their product portfolio this month. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

The Tata Harrier and Safari are available with an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000 each. The diesel variants of the Nexon are offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000, while the petrol variants of the sub-four metre SUV can be availed with a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

All variants of the Tata Tiago, as well as the Tigor, are available with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 each. Additionally, the XZ and XZ+ variants of these cars receive a cash discount of Rs 10,000 each. There are no discounts on the CNG range (including the Tiago and Tigor), Punch, Altroz, Tigor EV, and Nexon EV.