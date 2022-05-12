CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    MG Motor India surpasses 1 lakh unit sales milestone

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    4 Views
    MG Motor India surpasses 1 lakh unit sales milestone

    - MG began its operations in India in 2019

    - Company currently sells five models in the country

    MG Motor India has achieved the one lakh unit sales milestone in the country.  The brand made its debut in India with the introduction of the Hector SUV, which was launched in June 2019, followed by the ZS EV, prices of which were announced in January 2020.

    Front View

    Morris Garages currently retails five products in the country – Hector, Hector Plus, ZS EV, Astor, and Gloster. The company is likely  working on a significant update for the Hector, details of which can be read here.

    Commenting on the Milestone, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “We are grateful for the love and trust that we have received after establishing a solid foundation focused on employees, dealers, suppliers, and customers. Our dedication to bringing positive changes to the Indian mobility space through smart mobility solutions and creating a sustainable future is becoming stronger every day. In line with our core pillars - innovation, experiences, diversity, and community, we strive to give our best and delight every stakeholder who has put their trust in us from the beginning.  Today, we are humbled as we reaffirm our commitment to making a positive difference in mobility and the community through our products and initiatives. We are thankful for the present and ecstatic about the future.”

    MG Astor Image
    MG Astor
    ₹ 9.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Discounts of up to Rs 45,000 on Tata Harrier, Safari, and other models in May 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    MG Astor Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5360 Views
    40 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Tata Nexon EV Max

    Tata Nexon EV Max

    ₹ 17.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW i4
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW i4

    ₹ 60.00 - 80.00 LakhEstimated Price

    26th May 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Astor

    MG Astor

    ₹ 9.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    MG Astor Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 11.64 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 12.01 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 11.36 Lakh
    Pune₹ 11.67 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 11.68 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.10 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 11.46 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.12 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 10.87 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5360 Views
    40 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • MG Motor India surpasses 1 lakh unit sales milestone