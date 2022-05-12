MG Motor India surpasses 1 lakh unit sales milestone

- MG began its operations in India in 2019

- Company currently sells five models in the country

MG Motor India has achieved the one lakh unit sales milestone in the country. The brand made its debut in India with the introduction of the Hector SUV, which was launched in June 2019, followed by the ZS EV, prices of which were announced in January 2020.

Morris Garages currently retails five products in the country – Hector, Hector Plus, ZS EV, Astor, and Gloster. The company is likely working on a significant update for the Hector, details of which can be read here.

Commenting on the Milestone, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “We are grateful for the love and trust that we have received after establishing a solid foundation focused on employees, dealers, suppliers, and customers. Our dedication to bringing positive changes to the Indian mobility space through smart mobility solutions and creating a sustainable future is becoming stronger every day. In line with our core pillars - innovation, experiences, diversity, and community, we strive to give our best and delight every stakeholder who has put their trust in us from the beginning. Today, we are humbled as we reaffirm our commitment to making a positive difference in mobility and the community through our products and initiatives. We are thankful for the present and ecstatic about the future.”