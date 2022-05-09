New Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo variant launched in India at Rs 15.99 lakh

- The 2022 Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo is based on the top-end Style variant

- The variant gets visual updates and feature additions over the regular versions

Skoda Auto India has introduced the Monte Carlo variant of the Kushaq SUV in the country, with prices starting at Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kushaq Monte Carlo is based on the top-spec Style variant of the model.

Under the hood, the Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine and 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine. The former produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque, while the latter produces 114bhp and 178Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, and a seven-speed DSG automatic unit.

In terms of exterior design, the 2022 Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo variant gets blacked-out elements such as the grille, skid plates, ORVMs, roof rails, roof, as well as the Kushaq and Skoda lettering. A few other notable changes include a new set of alloy wheels and the Monte Carlo badging on the front fenders.

Inside, the new Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo variant comes equipped with a dual-tone black and red theme, with red inserts for the dashboard, centre console, door pads, and red upholstery for the seats. Also on offer is a fully-digital instrument console. To read our first look review of the Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo, click here.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo (all prices, ex-showroom):

Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.0-MT: Rs 15.99 lakh

Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.0-AT: Rs 17.69 lakh

Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.5-MT: Rs 17.89 lakh

Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.5-AT: Rs 19.49 lakh