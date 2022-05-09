Is this the MG Hector facelift in the works?

- Could be offered with ADAS features

- Expected launch sometime later this year

MG entered the Indian market back in 2019 with the Hector. Since then, the SUV has received timely feature updates and managed to clock decent sales figures for the carmaker. Recently, a fully camouflaged test mule of the MG Hector was spied testing on public roads. Supposedly, MG Motor India has commenced working on the facelift version of the SUV. Here we tell you more about it.

A peek at the rear of the SUV gives out the new extended tail lamps that now go up to the brand logo. The logo itself appears to be smaller and placed slightly lower, close to the number plate recess. Additionally, the front bumper seems to be equipped with radars that hint at ADAS features for the SUV. Presently, the MG cars that are offered with ADAS features include the flagship MG Gloster, MG Astor, and 2022 MG ZS EV.

Last month, the prices of the MG Hector, MG Hector Plus, and MG Gloster were hiked by up to Rs 50,000. To know new model-wise ex-showroom prices, click here.

Currently, both the MG Hector and Hector Plus are available with three engine options – 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol hybrid, and 2.0-litre turbo-diesel. While both the petrol and petrol-hybrid powertrains are tuned to produce 141bhp and 250Nm of torque, the diesel motor puts out a healthier 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. The transmission options are restricted to a six-speed manual gearbox for the petrol-hybrid and diesel engines. Meanwhile, the petrol is additionally offered with CVT and DCT transmissions.