Weekly news round-up: New standard safety features in Kia Seltos, Tata Tiago NRG XT launched, Maruti Suzuki Coupe SUV spotted

In the week gone by, we had covered discount offers for Renault and Hyundai in India. Additionally, we had come across a series of spy shots for upcoming models in the country.

Kia Seltos standard safety feature list now includes 6 airbags and rear disc brakes

Kia India has updated the standard safety feature list in the Kia Seltos. The SUV now gets six airbags and disc brakes on all four wheels. With this addition, depending on the variant, the prices have been hiked between Rs 14,000 to Rs 30,000.

New cars launched in India in July 2022

Back in July, we witnessed a series of new car launches in the country. The list includes cars from the budget range to an electric SUV in the luxury segment. Take a quick look at all the new cars that were launched and unveiled in India in July 2022.

New 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza gathers over 70,000 bookings

The recently launched 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza has been quick to accumulate over 70,000 bookings in India. The vehicle is available with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature upgrades. Some of the new feature upgrades in the Brezza include an electric sunroof, head-up display, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Arkmays sound system, and a wireless charger.

Tata Tiago NRG XT variant launched in India at Rs 6.42 lakh

Tata Motors has launched the Tiago NRG XT variant in India with new cosmetic and feature upgrades. The new feature list includes 14-inch hyper-style wheels, black roof rails, fog lamps, and plastic cladding around the wheel arches. As for the interior, it offers an all-black theme with a 3.5-inch Harman infotainment system with steering-mounted controls and a height-adjustable driver seat.

New Maruti Suzuki Coupe SUV begins testing in India

The new Maruti Suzuki Coupe SUV has been spied testing ahead of its anticipated debut at the 2023 Auto Expo. As seen in the spy shots, it is believed that the new model might be based on the Baleno premium hatchback. More details about the new model will be known in the days to come.

Toyota Glanza prices increased by up to Rs 10,000 in August 2022

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has hiked the prices of the Glanza premium hatchback. Depending on the variant, the Glanza attracts a premium of up to Rs 10,000. Last month, Toyota India hiked the prices of models such as the Vellfire, Fortuner, Camry, and Innova Crysta.

Discounts of up to Rs 48,000 on Hyundai Aura, Grand i10 Nios and i20 in August 2022

Hyundai dealers in India are offering discounts across select models in August 2022. The benefits are offered in the form of exchange bonuses, cash discounts, and corporate discounts. Depending on the model, the company offers discounts of up to Rs 48,000.

Discounts of up to Rs 45,000 on Renault Kwid, Kiger, and Triber in August 2022

Renault India has announced the Freedom Carnival wherein the customers can avail discounts of up to Rs 45,000. The benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts. Interested customers may reach out to their nearest dealership to learn more about the applicable offers.