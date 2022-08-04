New Maruti Suzuki Coupe SUV begins testing in India

- Maruti’s new Coupe SUV could debut at the 2023 Auto Expo

- The model could be powered by the engines from the current and old-gen Baleno

Maruti Suzuki has commenced public road tests of its Coupe SUV, spy images of which have surfaced on the web. The spy shots reveal a single unit of the test mule that is completely wrapped in black camouflage.

While the silhouette of the test mule hints at a coupe bodystyle, the overall design of the new Maruti Suzuki Coupe SUV hints that the model could be based on the Baleno premium hatchback. A few notable features visible in these images include a split headlamp design, a new chrome-studded grille, a wide air dam on the lower end of the new bumper, new alloy wheels, front door-mounted ORVMs, squared wheel arches, and roof rails.

Details regarding the powertrain of the upcoming Maruti Coupe SUV remain unknown at the moment. However, we do expect it to be offered with the powertrains on the Baleno, including the current-gen model as well as the previous-gen model. These could include a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine and a 1.0-litre booster-jet turbo-petrol engine.

The new Maruti Suzuki Coupe SUV could debut at the 2023 Auto Expo, followed by a market launch later in the year. In terms of positioning, we expect the Coupe SUV to be slotted between the Baleno and the Brezza. Features from the Baleno such as the 360-degree camera, HUD, nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, six airbags, automatic climate control, and cruise control are likely to be carried over to this model.

