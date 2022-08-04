Toyota Glanza prices increased by up to Rs 10,000 in August 2022

- Toyota announced a price hike for select models last month

- The company has now hiked the prices for all variants of the Glanza

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has discreetly increased the prices of the Glanza premium hatchback with effect from this month. The price hike of up to Rs 10,000, based on the variant choice, is valid across the variant range.

The G, G AMT, and V variants of the Toyota Glanza are now expensive by Rs 10,000 when compared to the prices last month. Similarly, the V AMT variant has now become dearer by Rs 7,900, while the E variant will now command a premium of Rs 6,000.

The S and S AMT variants of the Toyota Glanza have been increased by Rs 5,000. Last month, Toyota India hiked the prices of models such as the Vellfire, Fortuner, Camry, and Innova Crysta. The brand is set to announce the prices of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder later this month.