    Discounts of up to Rs 48,000 on Hyundai Aura, Grand i10 Nios and i20 in August 2022

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    13,719 Views
    Hyundai dealerships in India are offering discounts on select models in their product range for the month of August 2022. These models can be availed with benefits such as cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts.

    The turbo-petrol variants of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Aura are available with a cash discount of Rs 35,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. The 1.2-litre variants of these models are offered with a cash discount (Aura only) of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

    Discounts on the CNG-powered variants of the Hyundai Aura and Grand i10 Nios include an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. Select variants of the i20 can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. These offers are valid at select dealerships, hence we suggest that you check with your local dealer for the same. There are no discounts on the Creta, Venue, Verna, Alcazar, and i20 N Line. The carmaker will launch the new Tucson in the country next week.

